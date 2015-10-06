V1_6 Role Playing: Buenas y malas prácticas en la aplicación de los Primeros Auxilios Psicológicos

What a misfortune! What do you need? >> Who are you? Please go away. >> Hi, I'm Emilia, a psychologist from UPC-CBA. I'm here for anything you need. What's your name? >> Julia. >> Hi Julia, do you want me to bring you some water? >> No, thanks. >> Tell me what's wrong. >> Look, I have the kid, the car ticket, I have the ticket in the parking it's going to expire, I have the kid, my husband I know nothing, I want... >> Well, don't worry about all this, you will pay the parking later when we leave, the kid, your husband, where is your husband? >> He's working, I don't know. >> Well, then call him later, when you have time you call him and about the kid... >> So what do I do now? And my son? >> You have to pick up your son? >> Of course! They're waiting for me, I don't know. >> But, are you going to go? No, call your mother-in-law. >> No, I can't leave this place, I can't leave this place. >> Well, go and call your mother-in-law and then your husband when he comes. >> But my mother-in-law is in the town. She doesn't live here, please. >> Well, then call your neighbor, everything is fine, don't worry so much because everything is fine. >> Everything is fine? Man, who are you, for heaven's sake. >> Well Julia, I know that right now it might be difficult for you thinking of what you need to do, but tell me, what do you need to do in first place? Is there something worrying you, can we help you managing something? >> Well, right now I have my car in the parking, the ticket will expire and my son is, they are taking care of him and I don't know who, I need to call my husband, I don't know where my bag is, my mobile. >> So, if I'm getting it right, you came here by car. And your car is in a place where the ticket is going to expire right? >> Yes. >> So we must do something, Moving the car, or taking it away. Then you told me about your husband. Have you been able to talk to your husband? >> No, I haven't. >> Do you want to tell him? >> Yes. >> Right. Is your husband working near or far, can we tell him to come? >> Yes, you can tell him to come, he can leave work, he isn't far, no. >> And how old is your son? Is he in the nursery school, is someone taking care of him? >> He's 10 months, he's at the nursery school, I guess the teachers are taking care of him, there he is. >> OK. So what do you think if we begin by telling your husband, while my colleague goes to manage the parking ticket and when your husband comes, because, until which hour will your baby be taken care of? >> Well I guess he can be there for two or three hours already. >> So Julia, what do you think if when your husband comes together you can think of how you will solve the issue with the nursery school? >> Well, yeah, I think so, yeah, I don't know, yes. >> Well, so now let's check if we can find a phone so that you can find your husband and talk to him, OK? >> Yes, please, yes, yes. >> So let's go. Well Julia, you've been here for a while, how do you feel? >> How should I feel? Really bad, I need to go to the toilet. Is there any toilet here? >> The toilet, well I have no idea of where they are, well, now I'll ask my colleague, but wait a minute, do you need something else? >> Yes, I need to go to the church, I need to pray, I am very nervous. Is there any church close? >> Pray, right now? >> Yes. >> Look, we must pick up the DNA samples, we must do a lot of things, don't you think you can do that pray any other moment? >> No. >> And also I don't know what will this praying stuff be useful for right now. >> Well, I'm a believer, who do you think you are? I'm a believer and I need some space to clear my, to think of all that's happening. >> Well, I'm gonna ask if someone can bring you a priest or something, but don't worry, so, toilet and priest is all you need, right? >> Yes, please, and look at the way you are treating me. >> Well, there are 300 more people, so please understand we are in a hurry, but I'll be right back. >> OK, thanks. >> Look, now I'm going to tell you where are the things you might need, OK? >> OK. >> The toilet is the door at the right end of the corridor. Right? And at the left there is a small room where you can find some food, sandwiches, juice, water, some coffee or tea, if you need a lime blossom tea, whatever you can, fancy or need to drink to feel hydrated, and eating something, don't forget eating. Then, do you have a phone for if you need to make a call? Because at the other end of the corridor there are public telephones, OK? Oh, and by the way, in that room with food there is also some baby food, so if when your son comes you need to give him some baby food or a baby bottle or anything, OK? If needed, do you breastfeed him? >> Not anymore. >> Not anymore. OK. So also the Red Cross volunteers will give you diapers if you ask them to, if you need them. Are you a believer of any religion? Do you need to contact with... >> Yes, I need somewhere to pray, a place that gives me this facility. >> OK, we also have a room, a silent room, OK? Leaving the pavilion, left hand, there you can find a small room where you can pray. >> Yes, I need it. >> OK. If you need something else I will be around and you can ask me for it. >> Thanks. >> OK, now take care, come, live, enjoy, go for a walk, you must do your normal life now. >> Now I don't feel like it. >> How can't you feel like it? You will get sick! >> I'll never get over it. >> Well, it's something difficult, yeah, but with time you will get over it, but take care or we will need to hospitalize you and stuff. >> Well, I would like to give you some guidelines so that you can manage the situation the next days without getting too scare, because you will probably have trouble to sleep, you might have the feeling that you don't want to eat, it's absolutely normal and usual, your body and your mind are trying to face an unexpected event, very difficult and your body is protecting you. But it's important that at least, if you can't eat, you drink a lot, drink a lot of water, and a lot of juice which will help you getting fed and also try to have rest periods, even if you can't sleep. >> Does this mean I'm sick? >> No, absolutely not. This means that what has happened is a situation that is hard to assimilate, a situation that will take some time to you to confront everything that means, and meanwhile your body has been making what it has to do. Probably digesting food isn't the first thing your body will do, but it's important that you remember taking care of yourself, at least physically. And the same happens with sleeping. You probably won't sleep properly during the next days, but still take some time to slow down, to rest even if it's in the sofa, and to try to recover the strength you need for everything that's coming now. >> Will I be like this for a long time? >> Well, the evolution of people after... You just lost two members of your family and this requires a long evolution. you won't be like this forever and you will pass through different moments and different feelings intensity. Probably you will be able to come and receive some help if something worries you, maybe you won't need it, but anyway we are talking on a process that will take a few months at least, of course. >> Go away, go away, don't worry. >> Well, you see, my coordinator is calling me, we finish our shift now and I have to go. When is your husband coming? Because you are here alone and, I guess he is coming soon? >> And, if I feel sick tonight, what can I, my husband will come later, but if I feel sick tonight, what can I do? >> Well, don't worry, you will see how later you will feel better, also your husband will come and be with you, but if you still feel sick or something then go to the hospital, but now we are leaving, our duty is over and the coordinator called me. Well, you will see how, in some days, you feel totally renewed. >> >> Well, now you're here with all your family, I need to go. Remember that if in three months you don't feel better or you feel worse you should go to the doctor, OK? Anyway I will leave you my phone number and if you need anything you can call me, OK? My name is Emilia, and this is my contact number for if you need to call me, OK? >> OK. >> Take care. >> Thanks a lot.