V2_7 Implicación de las familias en las emergencias masivas

video-placeholder
Loading...
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Primeros Auxilios Psicológicos (PAP)
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

4.8 (9,197 ratings)

 | 

460K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.8 (9,197 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    87.11%
  • 4 stars
    11.15%
  • 3 stars
    1.20%
  • 2 stars
    0.26%
  • 1 star
    0.26%

RM

Dec 6, 2015

Es un excelente curso, de muy buena calidad y que además de poder proporcionar Primeros Auxilios Psicológicos a personas en crisis, también me ha sido de mucha utilidad en mi vida personal y familiar.

IC

Oct 17, 2017

Me gustó mucho todo el curso y el material de apoyo que han subido, lo que no fue de mi agrado es docentes leyendo sus presentaciones, para ello hubiesen subido el material y lo lee uno por su cuenta.

From the lesson

Módulo 2 - PAP en niños hasta 12 años

V2_5 Factores protectores y de riesgo en emergencias masivas en niños y adolescentes20:45
V2_6 Factores protectores y de riesgo en emergencias cotidianas en niños y adolescentes17:13
V2_7 Implicación de las familias en las emergencias masivas10:33

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Alicia Álvarez

    Care & Research Coordinator

  • Placeholder

    Emilia Cruz

    Academic

  • Placeholder

    Ingeborg Porcar

    Clinical Director

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder