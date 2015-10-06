V2_8 Role playing: Buenas y malas prácticas en la intervención en familias con niños de 0 a 12 años

Emilia, Jorge, how are you? >> Fine. >> How long have you been here? >> Two hours. >> Have you already told the kids? Have you told them what's going to happen? >> No. >> What's their name? >> Alfredo and Carmen. >> Well, Alfredo and Carmen, you know granny is very ill, right? And you should tell her goodbye because you probably won't see her anymore. >> Hi. Good evening, my name's Alicia. >> Hi. >> I work here at the hospital and I'm here to see if you need something, you are Amparo's family, right? >> Yes. >> Have you been here for a long time? >> Yes. >> It's a bit hard, right? >> Yes. >> Well, how are you, kids, what's your name? >> Alfredo and Carmen. >> You've been here with your parents for a while, right? And it would be good if you went to play and rest with one of you. Meanwhile I'll stay with mum so that she isn't alone. >> Bye. >> Have you had had time to tell the kids? >> No. >> This situation is complicated but it is important that we can give them a good information and it is important that you tell them. Do you think you can do it? >> It is very hard. >> Well, if you want I can give you some advice on how to do it and then you and your husband can tell them together, and I'll be here waiting, in case you have any problem I'll be here supporting you and managing it, right? It is important that you tell them the truth and that you are ready for any question. Usually kids ask us strange things, it's normal because they are kids. If she will be cold, or what will be happening tomorrow or what are you going to eat tonight. Reality is a bit different for them, so you should tell them with a language that suits their ages and mostly let them ask, be with them and don't be afraid of crying or expressing what you feel. Somehow if you show up these emotional expressions, kids also allow them to do so and it is important. Somehow you must let kids know you're there for them. If you need something we will be here. >> Carmen, Alfredo, I must tell you something. Granny is very, very, very sick. Granny is dying. >> But man, what are you doing? Take it properly, not this way, take it properly, it's a baby. >> Who are you? >> But take it properly. >> Hi. What's your name? >> Marta. >> Hi Marta. And your baby, What's your baby's name? >> Lola. >> Lola is beautiful. >> Yes, that's right. >> Yes. >> Yes, she's quite sad, right? She cries a lot, and so do you. Why don't you sing something to her? A lullaby? Maybe she'll calm down. Does she eat properly, Lola? >> To be honest, I don't know. She hasn't eaten for a while. >> Why don't you try to feed her? Do you breastfeed her or use a feeding bottle? >> Feeding bottle. >> Do you want us to go and get one? >> Yes. >> Yes. >> Try to feed her, it is important that you feed her, right? You must remember feeding her once in a while. OK? Maybe she cries because she's hungry. Right? When she's unsettled, you can sing to her. >> OK. >> Do you agree? >> OK, let's go for it. >> I'm bringing you the feeding bottle. >> Hi, good morning. I'm from the bus enterprise, they are managing everything. Now they will ask you for your personal data and well, if you need something wait, someone will come to talk to you. Boy, calm down, chill and look at how your parents are. If you need to leave or whatever there's no problem, right? We'll be around to help you. >> Hi, good evening. I'm Alicia and she's my colleague Ingeborg. We are from the bus company, we're here to help you, to see what you need and if there's anything we can do for you, right? Look, if you want, we have put some water and food, I guess you haven't eaten anything for a while. If you want to go with Ingeborg, my colleague, she'll take you there. Sure, bring the kids, it will be good for them having a walk. >> Let's go. >> Meanwhile I'll explain you a bit, right? I know you have been waiting for a long time, we are really sorry. What we are trying to do is making sure, we know everybody is waiting, but we want to make sure everyone is right. And give you whatever you need. Is there something you need right now? >> Right now I'm asking about the kids. >> OK. >> I0m very worried about what they have seen, about where they have been, about how they might be feeling. >> In these cases the best you can do is talking to them directly. If the kids want to play, let them run or play for a while, controlling the situation. And talk to them, let them tell you, maybe they will explain you, or maybe in a few days when you're home, let them paint, let them play. >> Right. >> Maybe they will play a game in which they replay the accident, don't worry, it's normal. So in a few moments my colleague will come and ask for your data so that you can be in touch for anything you need. >> Are the kids coming back? >> Yes, they will. Look, they're already coming back. They simply went for a bit of water and food so now you can talk a bit to them, tell them it's almost over and the bus will come and take you home soon. >> OK. Thanks. >> You're welcome. >> Bye.