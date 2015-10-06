V3_9 Role playing: Control de los niveles de activación tras incidentes críticos en adultos

Fuck, fuck. Fuck, this can't be true, this can't be true. This can't be true. >> Why? We were waiting for you. >> I don't understand it, I don't understand why. >> Hi guys. How are you? >> Fucked. >> I don't understand it. >> Fucked. >> How else can we be? I don't understand it. >> This happens. Have you gone in? >> No. >> Don't get in. Don't get in, you're too young. >> But I wanna see him. >> You will have another chance, another opportunity. >> Yeah? When? He's dead! This is shitty. >> Hi, good morning. I'm Ingeborg from the crisis unit in the Autonomous University of Barcelona and I'm here because I know there has been an accident and in this accident a friend of yours died, is that right? >> Yes. >> How was he called? >> David, he was called David. >> David. >> What do you need now? >> I need to see him. >> You want to see him. >> Please. >> And you two? >> I don't. >> I'll go with him. >> Look, it's important that you can make what you're asking to do. Are you sure you want to see him? Why? >> I want to see him for the last time. >> It's fine. Have you seen a deceased person before? Then this one will be the first time. Well, it's important that you understand it's a bit shocking because obviously it's not the face you remember from your friend but I think what you want to do is good, which is keeping this last image. Sometimes people think they will only remember this image and that's not true, you will remember it for a few days and then you will see how you will remember many other things from David, the good moments you spent together, some arguments, whatever you have to remember. And you want to go with him? >> Yes, please. >> To accompany him or because you want to say goodbye as well? >> To accompany him. >> Well, that's fine. And you said you prefer to stay here? I think it's very important that all you do what you want to do, that is, you decided you don't want to go in. The only thing I must remind you is that if you change your opinion it's OK, you will be able to go in and say goodbye, and if you still think you prefer not doing it, it will also be OK. Here everybody needs to do what he thinks it's better. And what will you do after that? Because maybe you don't need to stay here all the time, the funeral will be tomorrow. And what will you do? Will you be here all the day, now it's 3:00 pm, but from now and until tomorrow's funeral a lot of time will pass. Have you thought on what you will do, what can I help you to do? >> I want to be with him. >> All the time here? >> All the time with him. >> Well, you know the parlor closes at a certain time and it's a good thing because this way you can eat something, you can drink something and maybe go for a walk. And you? >> I don't... I don't... Well, maybe, yes, I'm a bit hungry, maybe I'll go to eat... >> Well, so it's important that you make three things that will help you a bit. Be together if you want to because this way you can help and comfort each other. It's important to remember that you should eat a bit or drink at least some juice or something because, due to sadness, due to the shock you are wasting a lot of resources and if you don't eat something, even if you aren't hungry, you might feel dizzy; and think of something that might help you feel better, go for a walk, sometimes people likes to do some exercise, a little period in which you won't be thinking of what happened will also help. From now on if in the days after the funeral you still have problems, to sleep or to do your normal activities, you can ask for help and we will give it to you with pleasure. OK? So, I will be around for if you need something. >> Thank you. >> Thank you. >> Hey, call someone, call security, call the ambulance guy. >> This is a shit. >> Fuck everything. >> Hi, I'm a psychologist from the unit, my name's Emilia. What's your name? >> Jose. >> Jose. Are you alone or you came with her? Hi, who are you? >> I'm Erika. >> Hi, Erika, hi Jose. We will try to calm down a bit, OK? We will breathe deeply, try it, sit down, now breathe, breathe in, one, two, three, with the diaphragm, do it slowly. Now breathe out also slowly. OK, I count with you, OK? We will do it twice, OK? Breathe in, one, two, three. Breathe out, one, two, three. Breathe in again, well, slowly, slowly, focus. Do you feel better? Do you need something? >> Water, water. >> Water. OK, we will get you some. Do you need something? >> I'm fine, it's just he's nervous. >> Well, bit by bit. Do you feel better, more settled? >> This is a shit. >> Well, breathe in, keep breathing, focus on your breathe.