V4_2 EUNAD. Un proyecto europeo para la aplicación de PAP y la atención psicosocial de discapacitados tras una emergencia

Hello, this is our training lesson on European Network for Psychosocial Crisis Management assisting disabled in case of disaster. This lesson is presented by Robert Barring and Micay Camp. This project is actually performed and supported by the European Commission Echo and is a collaborating project between the coordinating partner of Germany, Center of Psychotraumatology, the Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, Denmark, the University of Southern Denmark, the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistant in Bonn in Germany and the Norwegian Center of Violence and Traumatic Stress Studies in Oslo, Norway. Further, we were supported by the University of Cologne, the Israel Trauma Coalition and the Society Espanol [INAUDIBLE]. Well, on the first slide, you will see the content of our lesson. First, we explain to you the objectives of EUNAD. How did we get on this wave? What is our past concerning the field of psychosocial crisis management? Over this, we want to explain to you the milestones of EUNAD. And finally, the main content of the lesson, the recommendations. How to deal with theft in situation of crisis. Well, here you see the map of the outpatient clinics and the inpatient wards of the Center of Psychotraumatology in Krefeld. This is the origin of Michael's and my profession working in this network. Well, how to integrate psychosocial support in disaster management? This is a question that has been addressed to psychologists and psychiatrists for the last 10 and 15 years. Many guidelines of the European Commissions and Association of Psychologists and Psychiatrists have actually dedicated their work to this question. While the project aims at a standardization of psychosocial after care in case of disaster, as well as the development of European network based on current findings in the psychotraumatology. This is how we cooperate. What are the main objectives of EUNAD? EUNAD aims towards the implementation and preparation of EU human right related assistant programs for disabled survivors of disaster. EUNAD aims to be the step forward in the implementation of the UN convention of rights of persons with disability. This lesson is dedicated to deafs and hard of hearing. At this slide, you see examples of disasters that actually have been a problem for many of our consortium members. You see the tsunami in Japan CB and incidence. The breakdown of the Historical Archive in Cologne and the Love Parade disaster in 2010 in Duisburg. So many problems we've been doing things 2005 address the questions, what to do in these circumstances of disaster management? And now we actually ask the questions, what about sensory impairment? How does sensory impairment change the mode of psychosocial interventions? How did we get all this way? Well, psychosocial care after disaster has been promoted by the European Commission for many years. We started with the project that has been done between 2007 and 2009. Well, the product are TGIP manuals, which also exists in Spanish and will be presented shortly. After this, we have the following project of IP, which more specializes and gives more specific information about the TGIP manuals. We specialize in training and now in the last two years, we actually dedicated our work to people with disabilities. So what is the main question of our support? Well, here on this slide, you'll see the time course of traumatic stress and we ask the question. How can we improve the psychosocial aftercare for people affected by disaster? And how can we prevent the traumatic process of support? During our years of work, 23 countries have been involved represented in the project. And actually, collected the knowledge of the different experts and experience in different countries via different workshop and conferences. The main result is the target group intervention program that is subdivided in four manuals. The first one implementing the color index of disaster, then different measures of the TGIP. The manual of three trauma based cycle information and fourth, how to rehabilitate survivors with stress response syndromes? Well, here in this slide, you'll see below the Spanish version of TGIP is linked here. And you will find it on the website of EUNAD and. Here, you see a short summary of the target group intervention program. What you can see is that we have different measures. At first, in the psychological first aid, we have defined different techniques how to support survivors of disaster. That after a couple of days, we find it helpful to have cycle information for people who are directly or indirectly affected. Over this, the main idea of the TGIP is a prognostic screening with the Cologne Risk Index. This can be done by interviews or questionnaires. What we'll see is that the result of the Cologne Risk Index is that you have three different groups. The group of recovery, the group of switchers and the high-risk group. Which means, we know and have shown in different studies that most survivors recover from stress response reaction fine. There are some actually who might develop the traumatic stress reactions later and there is a group with high load of risk factors that we call the higher risk group and need special guidance and self-help, clinical diagnostic trauma therapy and rehabilitation. All in all, this program is summarized in the different manuals. As a result here, this is for example. That sample of Afghanistan soldiers returned, deployed, and measured by the risk in this questionnaire, actually there is a high degree of risk group and group of switchers that actually all in all are 55 among those who have experienced traumatic stress. So we find this grouping very helpful and other quotations and studies have been done on the validity of the index. So, what are the milestones of oinut? Oinot now actually has been done for the target group of disabled people among us. What are the main questions how to deal with those that suffer from hard of hearing and actually are deaf? Well, here you see the different tasks that has been gone through the project of oinot, and summarized also in the Spanish version. You'll see it on our internet website www.oinot-info.eu. Different tasks were to actually perform different workshops, pilot trainings, and to have a process on finding recommendations how to deal with deaf people in case of disaster. So the conferences and workshops have been a special effort because you see that the sign language, the language of deaf people, is actually the same like our languages, French, German, Czech, Norwegian, or Danish. From country to country, they have different ones. Even dialects unknown. So that in case of international exchange, you'll need different interpreters with different language skills of sign language you'll see here in this picture. So, we have been going through different workshops and conferences, to come up with the recommendations sited at the end of our lesson. One main resource of knowledge are the experiences of our Israelian colleagues from ITC, Israelian trauma coalition, which have been done pilot training here in the area of. What you see here in the town of the north of Israel is a group of blind people that are here trained in terms of, in cases of disaster. And on the next slide you'll see the example that training for blinds is necessary because the signs for the Charites for example, have to be seen visually, and you need this training so that the people suffering from blindness find the [INAUDIBLE] below. The dissemination of our project has been very important, and the question is how to disseminate the information that help is needed and offered here for example at the center of [INAUDIBLE] in Crefield and Columb. So, one main tool of our oinot project is the resource for information networking recommendation and manuals. You'll find this on the website www.oinot-info.eu. And what you can see here is different skills how to come over the barrier. And what you see here is that we have special links to sign language that we have tools like reading the page for blinds and that actually we have possibilities to make an easy language page. So, in times of inclusion and UN convention of rights, you'll need certain helps and some facilities to actually be able to communicate with people suffering either from to be deaf or blind. So, what you'll find on this website oinot. You'll find help for helpers and you'll find help for survivors. Oh and this, we have created an expert group from our EU member states that actually advise in case of disaster, and are specially and experts in terms help for deafs and blinds, and special knowledge about that. So you can contact them via the internet and email. Finally, we come to our recommendations. These recommendations are sub divided in three parts. The first part is the general recommendation. The second, the emergency preparedness, and the third one, psycho social first aid. So, we come back to the general recommendations. As you see, we found out through our workshops, trainings, and interviews on experts. That deaf and hearing impaired individuals react just as hearing individuals during time of crisis. Just special things have to be taken into advance. Corporation networking communication exchange with deaf and hearing impaired associations is helpful and necessary. So, make contact and to be aware who they are. EUNAD has created an expert group of EU member states. Services should be offered all over the country, and should not be centralized. Since it decides that the population and professionals about deaf and hearing impairments. How to make emergency preparedness?. Communicate information e.g. about existing danger, present situations, and development options after disaster in several different ways. TV, media, Internet, SMS, apps, and written texts, spoken language, and sign language. Assemble a network of interpreters translating via video, by this impersonal. Create information material in written text, spoken language, sign language, for deaf and hearing impaired. Educate deaf, hearing impaired individuals to the prepared for disaster first aid, e.g. via deaf and hearing impaired associations. Establish a voluntary database of people with disabilities for easier contact, crisis communication and warning. Use multi-essential alert systems, e.g. sound, vibration, flashlights, and emergency call systems, like telephone, SMS, fax, apps, Skype, Internet, and emails. Create inclusive standards for evacuation and emergency routines for employers, schools, communities, public traffic system, public paces, etc. And particularly, deaf and hearing impaired individuals should take part in disaster drills and simulation. Now, we come to a third part, the sacrosocial first aid. Try not to separate deaf hearing impaired individuals from each other or their relatives, friends, these people. Promote their feelings of security and their chance of communicating and receive information. Specific communication advice are ask for preferred way of communication. Ask if spoken language, written language or sign language is best. Call a sign language interpreter if the deaf people ask for this. Point and use basic signs, gestures or cards that symbolize cohesion, help security, speak slowly and clearly. Do not shout, as many hard of hearing people show signs of hypo and hyper acosier at the same time. Stay in eye contact and observe their minds and reactions. Make sure that it is enough light to their so they can see your face that is going on around them. As for the deaf hearing impaired person has understood, to offer, to repeat your communicated information to make sure that he, she did understand your message. Sidewells and symbols are extremely important in chaotic situations. Itchy, lobels, orange, west, blanket, and all to signal warmth and security. The first responders like firemen, policemen where safety helmets outside the danger. Be aware of that they have to take them off, because the impaired have a chance to lip read and see facial expressions. Deaf and hearing impaired individuals are most vulnerable in the dark or while asleep when they cannot compensate their hearing loss with visual sense. So, thank you very much for listening to our recommendations that has been created by the EUNAD consortium. And please make sure that you can read all recommendations and download material from our website arnoldminosinfo.eu. Thank you very much, and take care for the disabled people in case of disaster. Thank you very much.