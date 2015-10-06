V4_4 La aplicación de PAP con personas afectadas por una enfermedad mental grave

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Primeros Auxilios Psicológicos (PAP)
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

4.8 (9,197 ratings)

 | 

460K Students Enrolled

RM

Dec 6, 2015

Es un excelente curso, de muy buena calidad y que además de poder proporcionar Primeros Auxilios Psicológicos a personas en crisis, también me ha sido de mucha utilidad en mi vida personal y familiar.

IC

Oct 17, 2017

Me gustó mucho todo el curso y el material de apoyo que han subido, lo que no fue de mi agrado es docentes leyendo sus presentaciones, para ello hubiesen subido el material y lo lee uno por su cuenta.

From the lesson

Módulo 4 - PAP en colectivos especialmente vulnerables

V4_1 La experiencia de aplicar PAP en niños y contextos de emergencias masivas6:16
V4_2 EUNAD. Un proyecto europeo para la aplicación de PAP y la atención psicosocial de discapacitados tras una emergencia23:14
V4_3 La aplicación de PAP en afectados con discapacidad auditiva8:41
V4_4 La aplicación de PAP con personas afectadas por una enfermedad mental grave10:22
V4_5 La aplicación de PAP en situaciones de violencia de género y de agresiones sexuales18:07
V4_6 La aplicación de PAP tras el suicidio consumado de una persona6:50
V4_7 La aplicación de PAP en familias multi problemáticas9:07
V4_8 El papel de los AVE en los PAP8:06

Taught By

  Alicia Álvarez

    Alicia Álvarez

    Care & Research Coordinator

  Emilia Cruz

    Emilia Cruz

    Academic

  Ingeborg Porcar

    Ingeborg Porcar

    Clinical Director



