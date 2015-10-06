V4_4 La aplicación de PAP con personas afectadas por una enfermedad mental grave

When we think of assisting people that have mental disorders, the first thing we must have present is how are we to face the situation. If we have doubts or we don't have our participation clear we will give place to anyone who's better prepared. We will set off from the stress situations these people that have or are diagnosed with mental disorders have lived which have been higher than their tolerance level. And so in a determined moment the person shows many symptoms that help this disorder being diagnosed, but this doesn't mean they don't have resources. This person has resources and he has used as much as he can, this is a basic concept. They have resources although their confrontation difficulties might be particular or indifferent. And they won't depend on a diagnose but on the individual characteristics of each person. This way we must take into account that their level of stress tolerance will be lower or that their reactions in front of it have some special characteristics. If we know the previous history, it will help us doing a mental map on how we can establish communication with him and as well as we are very respectful when we talk to people when we assist them, in people with these characteristics, we must be aware of all factors. The previous history will be a vital step. As well as observing on reactions, we must be especially focused and aware of this situation. The previous story is the information we have on the event. What happened, how did it happen, who was there? How did they take part on it? Whether the incident was intentioned or unintentional, etc. Previous informations, and the information, which information should we give? And how should we give it? We must be sure about what we are talking about, The concept in which you manage these psychological first aid will be very important. The environment must be comfortable and we must take into account that their adaptation to a new place might be hard for them. So, as much as we can, we must make it wherever the person feels safer. To know where he is more comfortable, you just need to ask, are you OK here? Do you prefer going somewhere else? We will look for people who know him and that are significant for him or her, as while communicating they will probably be the first ones to realize how he is reacting. But we must take into account or give importance to these people who might help and give them some place to ease communication, as usually we found that support people don't have a big contention and fear scares them more, hardening our work and becoming the protagonists of the accident or making the person more anxious than he is. So, if we can previously talk with these closer people to ask or have information, we can know which is their relation and the concept, the fear or the way in which they should deal with the affected person and his disorder. As well as they can give us information on the diagnose, the medication and the previous history of having passed through difficult or traumatizing situations and how they previously reacted. We must consider that they can have alterations in their perceptions, so when we approach to them we must always ask for permission. To do it, do you mind if I come closer? This will ease that the other gives permission and it will be easier that he won't feel our presence as an invasion, as we respect them from the beginning of the communicative process. The presentation we make must be clear and concise, we ask what does he know or what he has been told about what happened and listen. As always we are aware of the explanations and the verbal and non verbal communication on them. A good observation and an active and attentive listening not only help the good contact with the person but it will also give them evaluation elements on how it is. People on which we make the action must see us as people who will help them and contribute to their well-being, so we will be very aware of these perceptions and we will be very respectful with the other person's vital space and invading it. We will be careful of their gestures, the actions, the close actions, which doesn't mean we must be distant. During relations these actions are regulated. Whatever we say or communicate must be clear, concise, slow, paused, following an order, as neutral as possible, without a value judgment, we must basically give some time to see if the other person is listening and understanding what we are telling him. To do so we must have previously done this. We will be asking while we are informing, if he has any question, if he understands it, we will need to regulate the silence and the non-verbal communication. It would help us if we could include which communication channel the other person has, as it will help us communicating with him. Here we would enter into the second stage, which is about the reactions he might have. We will be aware of the people's answer, easing, as in all cases, the emotions' expression, but we will be especially aware to if there is any question, what kind of questions they make, their intentions, as well, in example if they look for the ones who did it, if the question is coherent with what we said or what we are doing, which meaning does this question have for him or her. We will be aware of what is worrying him. The looks, if this person is visually connected or not or if he disconnects. The anxiety level he shows and how he shows it, the difference between the alteration and the violence. The kinds of thoughts he shows, if he is annoyed, if he is coherent with the situation he is living, if he is organized, or if he is passing through many topics without any sense, if there are threatening verbalizations, the proximity to other people in their environment, if he wants to be isolated or with someone, as this is a protective factor. The kind of behaviors they show, if they are permanently moving, if they are focused and not moving. The body language, if their position is rigid, if hands are closed, if their face expression is tense or not, etc. This is a stage in which we are dedicated to observation and when we see something strange or we have doubts we approach and ask, can I make you a question? Depending on the kind of answer or on how he answers we will be able to know how he will feel. In case this person is under a medical treatment and has preference mental health professionals treating him, we can ask what is he having, if he has anything for the stress moments, if he wants to use this right now, etc. In the same line you normalize the reactions and the situation in which he is as we all set off from what is happening comes over the usual. We consider that confrontation strategies are variated, so we always ask something where it's him the one to give the answer. We are easing him the fact that he can go on. And in this line we can ask if he needs or wants us to call someone to be with him or to support or be with him. Someone with a mental disorder can be unbalanced in a maximum stress situation or not. And we must be aware of it, so we can't have an attitude which makes sure this will happen, but we can be aware to factors which make us see they are happening. So what shouldn't we do in these cases? Not allowing the person so that he can use his own resources with an overprotective or disabling attitude. Being aware or scared of some behaviors development, in example expecting him to have a violent reaction as usually fears are perceived and we will probably make actions that will provoke it. We have previously said that sometimes there is a distortion of the perceptions. Talking to relatives or friends about this person behind them. Anything related to it must be as clear as possible and taking into account this person as much as we can, although there will be some special cases. Being present without being invasive and with respect, asking for permission to do the different actions, communicating the finalities, letting them decide, would you like to have some water? I think it would be good for you. Helping them slowly understanding what happened and through what they want or they can ask, going at their rhythm, being patient, showing a moving attitude in front of facts and not on the culpability judgment. Not telling them how they should feel, and if they don't show any emotion, accept it, waiting and watching their reactions over time and if they are coherent or not with the individual differences or situations. Not yelling, not touching, not raising your voice, not showing impatience, not showing exclusive attitudes in the decision making, not treating them as if they couldn't do things or weren't able to show resources, not answering questions about their positions which we don't know. This might lead them to an incorrect speech or a sequence. We don't say what we don't know. To sum up we have a mental frame in which we have the information we have in front of a person that can have more difficulties but he can also have resources, So we will focus on them and we will ease their apparition. We listen and watch and the specialized staff if we needed it will participate at another level. Thank you.