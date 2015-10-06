V5_2 Resiliencia y patrón evolutivo

Welcome, today we will talk on resilience and the evolution patterns. Resilience is a term originally used in physics and is basically a material's capacity of recovering after having suffered a determined pressure without losing its original shape. In example, a sponge would be a highly resilient material while a crystal wouldn't. In osteology the resilience term is used to refer to the capacity bones have to grow up in the correct direction after a fracture. Currently in psychology in the stress field the word resilience refers to the capacity a person has to recover without effects after suffering a highly traumatic incident. So we can define resilience as the achievement of a positive adaptation or, in other words, we can define it as the confrontation of the typical development tasks despite highly adversity experiences considered risk circumstances. Let's now see what vital cycle is. Vital cycle is a concept that comes from biology, and appears when an organism breeds and gives place to another organism. Through people, couples and family lives some crisis appear, they can be evolving, that is, expected crisis which most people pass through such as establishing a new relationship, having children, adolescence, being alone when kids leave home, etc. On the other side there are the non-normative crisis, those unexpected situations through which not everybody passes, such as being fired, getting divorced, an eviction, etc. In front of this crisis people might become stagnant and stop progressing, but they might also pass through it, overcome, progress, grow up and mature. Now we will work by stages, from childhood to old age, which are those protective factors which allow us to develop a good resilient capacity. Resilience's main base is having the chance of establishing solid relationships with the rest. During the early development stage this involves the presence of adult figures, usually parents, who are in charge of protecting, taking care of and stimulating kids. These adult figures strengthen the trust on others feelings and the safe affection bonds. They take charge of promoting child development and strengthening personal features as important for resilience as intelligence, self-esteem, the capacity to face problems and the emotional regulation. Basic elements for resilience are affective warmth and support as well as an appropriate control and discipline. On the other side we have child abuse in all of its means from negligence to physical and sexual abuse. The appropriate family relationships' protective effect isn't limited to childhood, it also plays a very important role in adolescent resilience. During adult stage, knowing oneself, being independent, proactive, playing things down helps and favors resilience. Old age is a stage in which many crisis have passed and so in this stage there are many risk factors. Old people have adapted to changes but they still show good satisfaction levels with life or at least they don't decrease as they do in previous stages. Resilience investigations have changed the way in which we perceive human being. We have gone from a risk model focused on needs and illness to a prevention and promotion model focused on potentialities and on the resources humans and people have in themselves. The risk framing focuses on the illness and symptoms in all those characteristics associated to a high probability of causing a biological, psychological and social damage. Instead the resilience framing describes true protective shields against negative forces expressing them in terms of damage and risk diminishing their effects and sometimes turning them into the difficult situation's overcoming factors. About resilience protective factors, we already find them in babies, they are usually affective and active babies with regular sleeping and feeding patterns and easy nature. Later we find other resilience protective factors in those kids who are very communicative, sociable, affective, responsive, reflexive, independent, self-confident, involved, with good school performance, with achievement capacities, etc. At a familiar level we find protective factors from resilience in those families with less than four kids that had the chance of establishing tight affective bonds with them. In those families in which at least one person provided care and attention to the kids, as well as familiar socializing practices, the existence of rules, parental control and the assignation of chores. At a contextual level, factors which improve resilience can be found in positive relations with friends, neighbors, relatives and professors which help, comfort and support us in crisis or transition situations. We can find other resilience protective factors in sports, walking under the sun, being in contact with nature, family relations, controlled emotional ventilation... It's important knowing that resilience protective factors can also be found in a healthy life. That is, sleeping properly, eating with balance and making some exercise, all this helps us feeling good, and so strengthening resilience. Resilience depressive factors can appear isolated, but it's more probable that they coexist. At an individual level people with low self-esteem, high impulsiveness levels, passivity, without achievement capacity, without goals or expectations, etc. are less resilient. At a familiar level those people who have lived in families with mental disorder problems, chronic illness, catastrophic previous situations or child abuse are less resilient. Ar a community or contextual level resilient capacities diminish in those poor neighborhoods with high violence taxes which don't have leisure spaces, nor alternative spaces for their spare time. Other resilience depressive factors are alcohol or toxic substances consumption, shyness or social isolation, an uncontrolled emotional ventilation, repeating ideas, etc. Based on the fact that resilience is a capacity that can be trained, fomented and strengthened, all people can be resilient. The challenge is finding the way in which each person can promote this capacity either at an individual, familiar and social level. under these expressions: I have, I am, I can; Grotberg says that in aim to be able to face a problem, the first thing we must do is identify it. "I have" makes reference to the external supports which promote resilience, in example "I have a family who loves me", "I have some friends with which I can share my concerns", "I have a social support network that helps me when I need it", "There are people I trust in my social environment", "I have people in my social environment who love me", etc. "I am" refers to the inner force developed through time. Expressions such as "I'm a tranquil person", "other people usually like me", "I'm responsible for my acts", "I'm a confident person"... Finally the expression "I can" refers to the interpersonal capacities and the conflicts solving. Some expressions would be "I can express my feelings and thoughts with other people", "I can begin a task and finish it", "I can generate new ideas", "I can control my behavior and impulses" or "I can ask for help when I need it".