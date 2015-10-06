V5_7 Role Playing. La técnica del debriefing

Hi. Welcome. My name is Alicia. You had the last session with Ingeborg and Emilia, who is here again. Today we will make something different. It's an exercise maybe a bit similar to the one you did last day but a bit more structured. We will set the rules of what we have to do. As in the other day, it's not an immediate healing, you won't leave this place feeling a lot better, but it's true that it helps you assume what you have gone through and slowly pass over it. I told you it's an exercise a bit more structured, there are some rules and well, we will see them. To begin no one will be able to come in once the session has begun, we won't let anyone in. If you want to leave you can leave, Emilia will come with you and depending on the situation and the moment in which we are you will stay with Emilia and end with me. In this exercise we will talk by turns as in the defusing and it's really, really important that we don't interrupt or judge each other, each one lives critical incidents in a different way and it's important that we respect the other people's way of feeling and thinking. I told you it's an exercise which has different parts, concretely three. First we will talk on the day of the accident, on what happened that day, only on what happened. Then we will check what you thought of during that day and finally what you felt. We will remember that day, from the moment it began, when you were home, when you woke up, to the end of the day when you went back home or when you were already in a safe place, when the danger and the emergency had already happened. We will begin by making an introduction round, as I don't know you, at least knowing your names and, as in the last session, if someone doesn't want to talk it's OK, the fact of being here will help you adapting. Before we begin, do you have any questions? Do you want to say something? Do you need to go to the toilet? OK. Let's begin. Well, we will begin with the first of the three exercises. We will explain that day, just facts, what happened that day from the first hour of the morning until the moment you arrived to your home or somewhere safe. Anyone who wants to participate can do it. Me. Let's see, only the facts... That day I woke up as always at six, because my turn begins at seven. I woke up, I had some cafe au lait and a couple of cookies, I took the car and got to the police station at five to seven. The day passed by with normality, at about 11 we got a call about a terrorist attack with a car, we waited for our driver and we went there with all the team. When we got there the team leader of the ones who were there told each of us what we had to do. In my case I had to delimit the zone so that no one could enter the crime scene. There was a journalist who went in, then a second explosion which affected this journalist, then the ambulances came. Then I remember how we went back to the police station, we went with your colleague, she made us an assistance session and then I called my husband, he picked me up and we went home. And there I remember he cooked something and then I went to sleep, that's all I remember. >> Thank you. >> Well, I wanted to talk on what happened that day. I woke up as every day, I was good, I had slept good, I took a shower, I had breakfast, it looked as every day, normal, I went to work, everything normal, doing the same I always do, I was happy, I was really good. >> What else did you do that day? >> I answered a lot of calls that day and I passed a lot of incidents because I had a lot of things to do, it was a great day to do things I had previously delayed. And well, suddenly the alarms rang and go, go, go out, we left and we waited for the chauffeur, until he came and I began getting nervous, because once again it was one of those days in which everybody has great expectations and expects a lot of you and... >> And what happened when the chauffeur came? >> And that's all, we went there, and all, all... >> What's the next thing you remember? >> Getting to the crime scene and seeing a lot of smoke. It's what I said in the previous meeting, what affected me, because smoke collapsed me and I couldn't help a victim who finally died. >> You assisted a victim? >> I couldn't, I couldn't save her. And well, here, I couldn't do anything, it was over. I felt so much shame and so much impotence I couldn't do anything. >> And what happened next? >> Well the colleagues from the other degree of accidents came, the ones who don't rescue the victims alive and I went apart, I went apart, I didn't know what to do. My colleagues told me to hurry up and fight for other things and I was totally blocked because of everything I was seeing. >> What did you do later? >> When everything was over, and it finished late, much more late than our usual turn, of course, we met at the police station and I had to call my husband to pick me up, because I couldn't pick up the car or see any car. He picked me up, I couldn't even get into the car, because I just kept remembering the flames and the smoke in my mind. It was too much. And well. Then I got home, I couldn't even see my son. >> You got home. >> Yes, and I couldn't see my son because I was, well, I didn't want him to see me that way. I took him to my parents, I didn't eat anything, I wasn't even hungry and I went to bed. I couldn't sleep. >> Well, thank you. We will do the second exercise which is what you have done until now, as we have said what happened that day from everybody's point of view, we will explain what you thought in each moment of the day of those you said that were happening, which were your thoughts. Do you understand? >> I will begin. That day's thoughts... we were, all the team was at the police station and we got the notice that the terrorist attack happened, we didn't know what it was and we all got together to go to the parking. >> What did you think of then? >> By the notice they gave us I thought it was a very hard situation, a very complex one, also it's a very crowded neighborhood and there are a lot of schools and I thought that could be very serious and difficult but in that moment one tries to go fast and when all the team got together in the parking and we saw that the police truck wasn't there and in that moment I thought everything would be much more complicated because we would be late and well, in these occasions when one is late it's more complicated. >> Goodbye. >> Please go on. Well, now that you all have explained a bit what you lived that day and how you felt, as you have said you do have tools to do so, you have remembered tools which have helped you to face stressing events you have seen in previous situations. It's important that you remember it and you use it this time as well. Remember as well the self-care guidelines my colleague gave you the other day both at an hygiene and at a feeding level, be with your beloved ones, try to avoid being alone these days and all these emotions, those thoughts you have said you had and even some physical reactions, if you see that during the rest of the month or the next weeks they don't disappear or diminish, remember you can always go to the head doctor and in any case you can always contact with us through the contact phone and that we're here to help you. Thank you.