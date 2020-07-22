Just how important is pay as a motivator

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of London
The Manager's Toolkit: A Practical Guide to Managing People at Work
University of London

4.6 (2,578 ratings)

 | 

98K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Decision-Making, Leadership, Management, Performance Management

Reviews

4.6 (2,578 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    71.21%
  • 4 stars
    22.42%
  • 3 stars
    4.57%
  • 2 stars
    0.93%
  • 1 star
    0.85%

EP

Jul 22, 2020

This course has helped me a lot in understanding a lot of things about management. I highly recommend this to people who are managing people and to those who are interested in working with teams.

OA

Jul 23, 2020

If you want to understand how to mange people at your work place, understand conflict management, and conflict resolution, my dear this is the best practical oriented and explicit course to take.

From the lesson

Pay as a motivator

This week we are looking at how important pay is as a motivator and the implications of this. Could it be that it may actually achieve the opposite?

Just how important is pay as a motivator5:04

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dr Chris Dewberry

    Lecturer and Course Director - University of London International Programmes

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder