Organisational culture and knowledge

[MUSIC] Now looking at organizational culture and knowledge. Promoting a culture where bullying, harassment and other unwanted behaviors is not tolerated. Is really important in terms of developing an organizational culture. That addresses this issue at a more systemic level. At the heart of this is really about raising awareness and educating. So, within that we need to accept that bullying and harassment and conflict can occur in any organization. We need to understand what bullying, harassment are, and how they're different from other forms of workplace conflict. We also need to understand, at an organizational level, what the consequences of these forms of unwanted behaviors can be. Some other important points to consider, is the importance of consulting and discussing with your staff so that the heart of an organizational culture that deals with and addresses. Conflict in the work place is the importance of dialogue between all of these key stakeholders. We also need to ensure that managers and supervisors and indeed perhaps to harassment advisors if they're available within the organization, or train to implement the policies and procedures we've outlined. But associated to that, that they're also in a position in which to enforce them if required. Unwanted behavior is reported and monitored within organizations that have a healthy organizational culture in terms of dealing with conflict in the workplace. So within that, we need to address and making sure that systems are in place, that confidentiality is assured for those that are using those facilities. That there's trust within the organization that any information that is detailed within any monitoring system is both confidential, and of course we want to ensure that this is non-punitive and non-judgmental. We have to ensure that we support victims and that's giving them access to resources and support within the organization. Should they encourage that? And it's important to outline that, of course, in the policy and procedures. And fundamentally, we want to ensure and encourage a positive problem-solving orientated conflict resolution approach within any given team. Managers are important facilitators of this and really are actually very importantly role models within the wider team. And in the organization. So at the heart of this they're at the forefront of both managing these issues but also in terms of acting as role models in terms of what is appropriate and not appropriate behavior in the workplace. So in psychology, we often talk about appropriate organizational conflict culture. So what is that? It's an efficient conflict culture that develops over time with the aim of developing into a relatively stable way of handling conflicts within the organization and its various departments. So this is more likely to occur when interacting employees or cooperating teams share compatible. Instead of competitive goals. And I rather focus on a collectivist rather than an individualistic perspective. Looking at appropriate organizational conflict culture, we really need to see this as a joint effort. So employees and line managers discuss optimum solutions openly. And in turn the generated solutions are jointly developed and implemented. So once again, we can really see the importance of dialogue across various stakeholders within the organization. So within this process, it's important that each employee is aware of his or her task and responsibilities. And what colleagues, managers and clients are expecting from him and her. So really at the heart of this is the importance of thinking about and clarifying roles, tasks and responsibilities within the organization but also within the team as well. We know that within working conditions that tend to be stressful. This results in strained employees. We also know that when we have stressful working conditions, this is an important structural antecedent to conflict in the workplace. And also in terms of bullying and harassment as well. So when we think about managing conflict in the workplace, it's vital to consider and address in any comprehensive strategy. The importance of managing and organizing working conditions in a way that are supportive to both employees, but also to the team as well. The health and safety executive talk about six different areas that can often act as key sources of stress within the work place. Firstly, job demands. So this includes issues such as work loads, work patterns and the overall work environments. They also outline the importance of job control. So how much say the person has in the way they do their work. So fundamentally, it's about the autonomy in the workplace. Social support is also an important dimension of any organization and working condition, and this often includes the encouragement, sponsorship, and resources provided by the organization, line management, and colleagues. Relationships are also a key dimension of the working environment. So this includes promoting positive working to avoid conflict in dealing with unacceptable behavior. Role clarity as I mentioned before, is also important that I mention at the workplace. And this includes when people understand their role within the organization, and whether the organization ensures they do not have conflicting roles. So clarity in terms of understanding our role tasks and responsibilities in the organization is fundamental. Organizational change, whether that be large or small, needs to be managed and communicated within the organization. So these six sources of stress within the organization are really fundamental in terms of supporting both employees, but also teams as well. [MUSIC]