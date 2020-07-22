Performance Appraisal

The aim of this course is to give you a practical guide to managing people at work. It does not matter whether you are a first time manager in a shop or a middle manager in an office environment; the same skills apply to every work place. In the course you will engage with some HR theories and then see how they translate into every day working life. At the end of the course we hope you will be better equipped to choose a suitable employee, to motivate and appraise your team, to manage conflict in the work place and to lead and make decision on a day to day basis.