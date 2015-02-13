Minds vs. Machines: Problems for the Computational View of the Mind

video-placeholder
Loading...
The University of Edinburgh
Introduction to Philosophy
The University of Edinburgh

4.7 (8,692 ratings)

 | 

600K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Reviews

4.7 (8,692 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    75.21%
  • 4 stars
    19.99%
  • 3 stars
    3.43%
  • 2 stars
    0.67%
  • 1 star
    0.66%

CC

Oct 7, 2015

Great explanations that is broken down with examples for understanding. Quizzes test for your understanding of the topic rather than just the textbook explanations. Challenging and thought revoking.

AC

Oct 6, 2019

This is an excellent course for those who wish to perform the first dive in philosophy. The content is wonderful and the teachers are very didactic. I really enjoy my "Introduction to Philosophy"!

From the lesson

Minds, Brains and Computers

Functionalism and Functional Complexity4:11
Minds vs. Machines: The Turing Test and the Chinese Room11:01
Minds vs. Machines: Problems for the Computational View of the Mind4:10
Further Discussion4:55

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Dave Ward

    Lecturer in Philosophy

  • Placeholder

    Professor Duncan Pritchard

    Professor of Philosophy

  • Placeholder

    Professor Michela Massimi

    Full Professor

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Suilin Lavelle

    Lecturer in Philosophy

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Matthew Chrisman

    Reader in Philosophy

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Allan Hazlett

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Alasdair Richmond

    Dr.

  • Placeholder

    Guy Fletcher

    Lecturer

  • Placeholder

    Elinor Mason

    Senior Lecturer

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder