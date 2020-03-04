Solute and Water Transport

video-placeholder
Loading...
Duke University
Introductory Human Physiology
Duke University

4.8 (4,322 ratings)

 | 

410K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Metabolic Pathways, Biology, Organ Systems, Medicine

Reviews

4.8 (4,322 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    82.18%
  • 4 stars
    14.02%
  • 3 stars
    2.45%
  • 2 stars
    0.48%
  • 1 star
    0.85%

JD

Jan 3, 2021

Best course I've ever taken! Detailed and thorough explanations of the systems of the body. Fascinating, enlightening, and enjoyable. Highly recommend for anyone interested in how the body functions.

CK

Mar 4, 2020

this course is so reasonable in price and with good assignments! At first, im annoyed if i got only 70 or below, ii will need to redo. but it does help me to consolidate my knowledge. so thank you!!

From the lesson

Homeostasis and Endocrine System

Homeostasis and Fluid Compartments22:22
Regulation of Homeostasis27:41
Transporters Pumps and Channels31:07
Solute and Water Transport17:17

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Jennifer Carbrey

    Assistant Research Professor

  • Placeholder

    Emma Jakoi

    Associate Research Professor

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder