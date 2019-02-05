[MUSIC] Addictions, substance abuse, and gambling disorders get a lot of media attention. But what are they, really? And how do you get help if you think you might have a problem? Let's take a look at addiction, some treatment options, and what you might be interested to know about recovery. The word addiction has its root in Latin, meaning bound to, or enslaved by. Which suggests physical, psychological as well as social and cultural aspects. Many clinicians focus on physical effects that occur over time, as a person is repeatedly exposed to a drug or behavior. This may lead to the person needing to use more to get the same effect, using more than originally intended. Having withdrawal symptoms or feeling sick, if I try to stop and difficulty cutting down or stopping. It's not just physical, because addiction can affect people's thinking, judgement, emotions, and behaviour. A person may also continue to use despite knowing that it's causing them or others harm, while having other unintended negative consequences. Then they prioritize engaging and the addictive behavior over other things in life. Impacting on their managing other roles and responsibilities. There are a lot of things people can become addicted to. Common ones for treatment clinics include cigarettes, nicotine, alcohol, cannabis, prescription drugs like painkillers, sedatives and sleeping tablets. Inhalents like petrol, paint thinners, gasses and illegal drugs like heroin, MDMA or ecstasy, methamphetamine or ice, cocaine, GHP and many others. But gambling can also become a serious addiction in many forms. From betting on the races to pokers or online gambling. Other activities can also become addictive, such as gaming, shopping, exercise or eating. Addictions are amongst the most common mental health disorders. They're often stigmatized and have been poorly understood, but hopefully that is changing. Yes, they can be deadly life threatening conditions. But did you know that addiction is the psychiatric disorder with the highest odds of recovery? Not only that, but the odds of recovery increase with age unlike many other chronic conditions. Some studies have reported that people who achieve stable long term recovery from addiction, experience more positive well being and quality of life than people who've never experienced such serious health problems. It's really common for people to experiment with alcohol, nicotine, other substances or drugs as well as to dabble in forms of gambling. In fact, abstainers are in the minority. Only 10 to 20% of people who try even illegal drugs become addicted to them though, with the exception of nicotine. And this legal and ubiquitous drug addicts about a third of those who try smoking tobacco products. About 90% of all substance use disorders start in adolescence. If a person delays their first use of drugs until after the age of 25, they seem to be less vulnerable to developing addiction. Let's consider some other questions commonly asked about substance use and addictions. Like what makes some people more at risk of developing addiction? Well this is a complex question, and it's so variable from person to person. Because it can be related to their live experience, temperament, and personality factors, level of social supports and relationships. And the experience of other mental health or physical health conditions. Are your genes and your family history important? Well genetics may play a role in some people's risk of developing addiction when exposed to drugs or alcohol. In other people, their genetics may make them less likely to develop some types of addiction. A big part of addiction is related to learning. So if you saw your parents using drugs, gambling, or drinking as a way to deal with stress. Or you learned that drinking alcohol is soothing when you experience anxiety or fear. When you feel this way in the future, you'll brain may remember how alcohol seemed to help. That is unless you learn other more positive ways of coping with the situation. What are the risks to someone's mental health conditions if they use alcohol or other drugs? People with mental health problems relating to trauma, mood disorder, anxiety disorder. And developmental disorders like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD can be at increased risk of worse outcomes, if they use mind or mood altering substances. This can occur even at relatively low amounts and without necessarily being addicted. Addictions can involve physical changes in brain receptors, connections, wiring, and function. Changes in behavior through learning, learning that can become ingrained over time, and unconscious processes that influence behaviour. Treatment and stabilization allow people to get into recovery, which means addressing each of these areas. Many people's addictions remit and recover without any formal treatment. However, if you or someone you care about has a problem, it's always good to get help early, but any time works too. You don't have to wait until you hit rock bottom whatever that is, or until you have really bad health or other consequences occur. A key thing about recovery is that it occurs with social support not an isolation. If you're concern about your own alcohol or a drug used or a love one, don't feel like you have to go it alone. You could start by talking to a trusted friend or family member, call an information line, talk to your local doctor or a counselor. Generally, counseling can be available face to face, online or by phone, and support groups are available. You may want to see a list of suggested links and resources at the end of this video. Some people need medical help to safely manage their withdrawal symptoms. Most withdrawal symptoms, whilst uncomfortable and unpleasant, can be managed without being in hospital or detox, as they're not life threatening or medically dangerous. But withdrawing from alcohol can be an exception to this, for both short term dangers, seizures, delirium tremens or DTs, and longer term brain damage. So it's a good idea to consult your doctor or a clinic that's experienced with helping a person withdraw safely to discuss your risks and plan your initial withdrawal. After this first stage, you may experience withdrawal symptoms for weeks or even months. And you need lots of support, but you don't usually need to be in hospital. Withdrawal or detox is only a first step and it's not actual treatment. Just allows your brain and your body to safely get past that hijacked stage. Physical changes account for many of the symptoms you experience in this stage of adjustment. Next, you need to learn a lot. Can be useful to understand the effects your substance use may have had on your brain and body. And how your vulnerability to relapse to addiction has developed. Years of using means your brain now responds differently compared to someone who's never had an addiction. Brains change with experience. We can learn things that lead to damaging patterns. We can't unlearn these, we need to learn and practice more useful habits. It's essential to learn more helpful ways of coping with stress, anxiety, depression, mania, psychosis, sleep problems, low self-esteem and interpersonal sensitivity. The good news is we can all learn better skills and strategies. It's important to understand the role of addictive behaviors in your life. What was the substance useful behavior doing for you in the beginning? If you can understand this, it may help you make and maintain informed and conscious changes. Learn more about yourself, your vulnerabilities, even more importantly your strengths, your values, and virtues, and what you stand for. To change behavior, we need to enhance new learning, new ways of thinking and acting. And this requires lots of social support, empathy, and positive incentives for change, not punishment and stigmatization. It is important to learn how to recognize early signs of relapse and have a plan to act as soon as possible on signs of relapse. This is about risk management, things usually go better when you plan ahead for setbacks instead of winging it. Relapse is a common part of the condition and it does not mean that you're not moving towards recovery. Relapse can provide an opportunity to learn more about yourself, the addiction. Which triggers and stresses affect you, and what works and what doesn't for you in managing them. Don't let shame, guilt, and demoralization from relapse delay getting back on track. So it's vital to know how and where to get ongoing support. That can include professional help, mutual aid groups, as well as non using friends and family. Many private and some public hospitals offer day programs. Some people prefer to enroll in a residential rehabilitation program, to have more time and more support before returning to living in the community. Psychiatrists, especially addiction psychiatrists, can help you with your treatment plan. Sometimes family therapy can be appropriate. There are support groups such as Al Anon and Nar-Anon for families and carers access information and support for themselves too. And look for other local support information in your area, but there's still more. Recovery is much more than just being abstinent or not using or engaging in addictive behavior. Recovery involves getting your life back on track. In recovery, you can look forward to being well, to participating actively in the roles. Rights and responsibilities of society in whatever way that's meaningful to you, fits your values and plays to your strengths. Having meaning and purpose is a fundamental need for all of us. Many people have found that being involved with other people in stable recovery helped. With reducing the isolation and exclusion so often experienced in addiction, as well as regaining hope and optimism. I'd like to emphasize the key points from this summary. Addictions and problems related to substance use and gambling are common mental health disorders. Addiction is not a lifestyle choice. Addiction can impair a person's ability to exercise choice, control, and free will. Addictions can be life threatening. Addictions can also be managed. Relapse is normal, plan for it and be ready to manage it. Recovery is expected with good outcomes for quality of life. [MUSIC]