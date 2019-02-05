Music has consistently been used for therapeutic uses throughout the ages in many culturally diverse practices. Some of the earliest written recordings of music being used therapeutic are by Plato and Aristotle who wrote essays about the positive effects of music on the mental state. Over the past 70 years, the therapeutic use of music has evolved into the modern practice of music therapy. According to the Music Therapy Association, music therapy is defined as a research-based profession in which music is used to actively support people as they strive to improve their health, functioning and well-being by incorporating a range of music-making methods within a therapeutic relationship. Music therapists are employed in a variety of sectors including health, community, aged care, disability, early childhood and private practice. Music therapy is different from music education and entertainment as it focuses on health, functioning and well-being. There is a rapidly growing evidence to support the use of music as therapy in a wide range of healthcare settings and is currently used to address problems in the psychological, physical, cognitive, behavioral, social and spiritual domains. Approaches used to achieve these outcomes include music listening, song-writing, improvisation, singing, instrument playing, meditation and relaxation. Specifically, in the field of psychiatry, the use of music therapy has been shown to improve mood, self-esteem, emotional expression, interpersonal relationships and motivation. Music therapy has also been shown to decrease anxiety, agitation, depression and symptoms associated with psychotic disorders such as hallucinations, delusions, and disorganization. More recently, research has expanded to investigate the benefits people experience through participation in community music groups such as choirs, drumming circles, bands, and music groups. These activities are not considered music therapy as they are not conducted by a registered music therapist and do not offer courses of treatment. Rather, they come under the umbrella term of community music. Although community music does not provide a specific therapeutic course of treatment, therapeutic outcomes such as increased personal and mental well-being can still be achieved. This is accomplished through the shared musical experience attained in community music groups, which provide a space for increasing social support, individual and group empowerment, the general lifting of the spirits, a sense of joy and an increase in social capital. In addition, participation in community music activities has been shown to increase the sense of inclusion and belonging for participants as they develop their creative skills and become more engaged with other community members. More specifically, community choirs aim to create a space which is designed to assist in increasing a sense of belonging for the community members and increase opportunities for positive social connection. This social connection has been shown to not only strengthen individual well-being and social connectedness, but also their associated communities. The benefits of music can also be achieved individually and in the privacy of one's own home, which is beautifully expressed by Maya Angelou, who says, "Music was my refuge. I could crawl into the space between the notes and curl my back to loneliness." The benefits of listening to music are becoming well-documented, with research showing that listening to music makes a person happier, decreases depression and anxiety, strengthens learning and memory, and can even elevate mood when driving. If you listen to your favorite music, dopamine, the feel-good chemical, is released from the brain. This is the same chemical released when you eat a piece of chocolate, have sex or take certain drugs. Similarly, music can reduce the effects of depression by improving one's mood and decreasing anxiety through a reduction of stress hormone levels. Listening to music is also like exercise for the brain, enhancing brain function, thereby increasing learning and improving memory. People who have different types of brain damage have been shown to have greater recall as music assists in drawing on old memories. The physiological benefits of listening to music have been shown in the areas of improving sleep quality, boosting the immune system and reducing pain, lowering stress, and helping us exercise. The relaxation benefits of listening to music can be well-utilized prior to going to sleep, thereby creating more restful sleep and better sleep patterns. Listening to music has also been shown to boost the immune system through increasing the levels of antibodies and decreasing stress hormone levels. The reduction of both acute and chronic pain through listening to music has been consistently demonstrated. However, it's still a little unclear as to the exact link between music listening and pain reduction due to the strong links between stress and pain. When looking at stress alone, music listening has been shown to prevent the increase in biological markers of stress, such as blood pressure and heart rate and the decrease in cortisol levels. Finally, listening to music when exercising has been shown to increase the length of time a person exercises and better utilizes oxygen levels in the blood. In conclusion, music has the power to improve the way we feel both mentally and physically. It can be utilized in a therapeutic setting in conjunction with a registered music therapist, in a community setting, such as community choirs and drum circles, or in the privacy of the home or car, listening to favorite singers, songwriters and composers. It all depends on the outcomes and benefits to be achieved.