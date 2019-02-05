[MUSIC] Personality is different to temperament. In essence, an individual's temperament is generally viewed to be underpinned by genetic factors and so it reflects that individual's natural disposition. Personality is temperament modified by subsequent life events. It is also dynamic, which means that individuals with a healthy personality adjust the ways in which they interact with the world and other people depending on the cues. Any attempt to define personality strengths therefore needs to consider, the extent to which it is an enduring characteristic in the individual, as well as the extent to which it is appropriately modified in response to environmental factors. The dominant model of personality in the literature, is the so-called 5 factor model. This model assumes that all individuals occupy some position along dimensions underpinning 5 constructs. Thus, on the neuroticism construct, we would expect that an individual with personality strengths would score low on neuroticism, being generally calm and even relaxed under stressful conditions. On the openness dimension, we might imagine that those with personality strengths would score highly. They would have broad interest and be imaginative, as again showing opposite traits of being traditional in set in their ways. On the third construct, agreeableness, we would expect that those with personality strengths would score highly in terms of being compassionate, good natured, eager to cooperate and skilled in avoiding conflict as well as being effective. However, the two remaining dimensions are not so readily positioned. For example on the extraversion-introversion dimension, neither position necessarily defines a personality strength. Thus, if an individual wanted to work as a salesman or in the hospitality industry, there would be advantages to being extroverted, which is usually defined as being active, outgoing, high spirited and preferring to be around people most of the time. Conversely, if an individual sort to be a chess champion, then there might be advantages to being introverted, reserved and not needing close friends. And that's being able to concentrate on the goal without social distractions. Similarly for the conscientious dimension, those who score low on conscientiousness tend to be easy going, preferring not to make plans, but not necessarily being very well organized and often being quite laid back. To their friends this might be viewed as a personality strength, in that they are easy to be around and they just don't fuss about things. By contrast, those who are high on conscientiousness have high standards, strive to achieve their goals, set their targets and never cease to deviate from them. These are characteristics that could be seen as less than desirable personality strengths, and that the individual might be viewed by others as too anal retentive or too focused on perfection. On the other hand, would you not to prefer your surgeon or airline pilot to be high on conscientiousness? Another way to approach the topic is to consider factors associated with well-being or what is otherwise described as eudaimonic happiness. This involves ongoing modes of positive thought and behaviors that provide engagement and fulfillment and are derived from Aristotle's concept of fulfilling one's true nature. There are a number of measures of wellbeing. Most measure the individual, judging how satisfied they are with their life as a whole, and asking them if they could live their life again, would they change almost nothing. People high on well being affirm the proposition that they do not wish to change anything, if they could live their life again. Other wellbeing measures look at the degree of socialization, equating that as equivalent to a personality strength. One such social capital measure has a final question which ask whether the interviewee agrees or disagrees with the proposition that quote, most people are honest, end of quotes. While seemingly quaint, this is an intriguing question. It suggests that people who are high on wellbeing and have personality strengths, are open to the world, open to other people, and open to experiences, that they tend to take people at face value, rather than face them in any guarded way. People that are higher in well being evidence their positive emotions across their thinking patterns, in the way in which they interact with the world in terms of play, exploration, and creativity. Studies of wellbeing have underpinned the field of positive psychology and here there have been a number of identified character strengths and virtues. They include wisdom and knowledge, that is being creative, curious, and open-minded. And having courage, that is in being brave, persistent, showing integrity, and being vital. Being human and being loving and kind. Having a sense of justice in evidencing fairness. Being temperate and being forgiving and showing mercy. Being humble and modest as well as showing prudence and even transcendence, that is appreciating beauty and excellence. Showing gratitude, having hope, showing humor and evidencing spirituality. Those with personality strengths have built a wellbeing tend to climb a ladder in life, with that end function simply seeking a pleasant life, but more aspire to a good life, and even to a meaningful life over their career trajectory. In summary, it's generally judged that wellbeing is best achieved by showing reciprocity with others, by seeking purpose and meaning in life rather than seeking material gain. It comes more from within and from relationships, rather than from quote, success. Theoretically, it might be expected that those with personality strengths would not have a personality disorder. A personality disorder is generally defined as having certain personality traits that are associated with the individual being ineffective and non-cooperative, and which cause the individual and or others around them to suffer. And yet, I would argue that a personally disorder can sometimes be a personally strength. Sociopathy is over-represented in successful politicians. The tortured genius is over-represented in successful writers, playwrights and composers. Theoretically, personality strengths should be associated with resilience, that is the ability to bounce back quickly after hard times. But again, successful sociopaths possess this capacity at a level that others might find disturbing. So while those with personality strengths should be resilient, resilience alone does not of necessity define optimal or admirable personality styles. These latter points raise the question as to whether quote the end justifies the means. That is, should we judge the presence or absence of personality strengths by themselves alone, or if it's a consequence of the personality characteristics, something worthwhile is achieved. For example, in taking an extreme position, someone with great personality strengths may achieve little in life, but be admired and loved. While someone with theoretically undesirable personality traits, may achieve great things benefiting the whole community. Their strength may more be in their application than in their simple existence. Thus rather than defined personality strengths in a vacuum, I would argue for them being considered in relation to how the individual interacts with others around them, the culture in which they exist, and the extent to which the individual finds an ecological niche for their productive expression.