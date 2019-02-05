Psychosis and Schizophrenia

[MUSIC] What is psychosis? People with psychotic illness, have an alter sense of reality, different to the usual way of being. An episode of psychosis can be due to a number of causes. It is a treatable condition and it is possible to recover fully. Two of the main features of psychosis are hallucinations and delusions. And hallucination means the person may see, hear, feel, smell or taste something that doesn't actually exist. Hearing a voice or voices known as auditory hallucinations is the most common of these. A delusion is a firm belief that a person holds despite evidence to the contrary and is not in keeping with their cultural beliefs. There are many types of delusions. In paranoid delusions for example, the person may think they are being watched or followed or persecuted. Grandiose delusions includes believing one has special powers like superman or superwoman, or someone famous or a religious figure such as Jesus Christ. Depressive delusions include the belief that one is guilty of a terrible crime,or that one's insides are rotting. Delusions may be bizarre, such as believing that one's loved ones have been replaced by impostors. The film A Beautiful Mind, portrayed the mathematician, John Nash as having schizophrenia with prominent auditory and visual hallucinations as well as paranoid delusions. Now we are going to meet Jessica, a 29 year old woman who has lived with a psychotic illness for ten years. Jessica, thank you for sharing your story with us. Can you please tell me now about when you first became unwell? >> I was 20 when I first became significantly unwell. I'd been using methamphetamine and was sleep deprived, unwell and mentally fragile. I was at work one day, when I began to hear my own voice. I couldn't work out where this mystery voice was coming from. In a manic state, I searched my neighbourhood for the source of voice before deciding that it was the voice of Jesus Christ saying, I love you Jessica, I love you. The voice didn't stop when I stopped taking the drugs. Then I thought I was being stalked and then I became very paranoid. At once I jumped in a taxi and yelled at the taxi driver to stop, as I thought it was him saying, I love you Jessica. Over the next week or so, things went from bad to worse, and I began to hallucinate, visually as well as auditory hallucinations. Despite not being religious myself, I began to have visions of demons and angels and devils. I became consumed by ideas of religious torment and condemnation. Fortunately, I told my parents and was admitted to a psychiatric unit for treatment. It took me four months to get better. I needed to try several different medications. Because I had bad side effects like shaking and blurred vision, before I finally found a medication that was good for me. I really did need to be in hospital. Then one day, I had this fantastic realization that the voices and the visions weren't real. It was such a relief. >> Jessica was obviously very sick and it must have been very frightening, and she was very young when it started. Actually, the late teens to early adult years is the usual time for a psychotic illness to develop. And often, someone can be unwell for one to two years before even seeking treatment. It was good that Jessica told her parents, and that they were able to help her get into treatment. To diagnose a psychotic episode and the possible cause, a thorough mental health assessment is done by a psychiatrist or health professional. This includes talking about the symptoms, any drug and alcohol use, a family history, medication on medical history. And how the person is functioning in work, study, socially and of time. A full physical examination including blood test, brain imaging, and possibly EEG may be required. 3% of the population will have a psychotic experience at some time. There are many causes of psychosis which include medical illnesses. For example, thyroid disease, brain tumors, HIV, syphilis, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's dementia. Drugs of abuse, for example, cannabis, amphetamines, ecstasy, LSD, ketamine, alcohol. Prescribed medications, for example, steroids or Parkinson's disease medication. And mental illnesses, for example, schizophrenia where psychosis is central to the illness. This may also include disorganized thinking, changing behavior and emotion, and difficulty with motivation, planning, and concentration. Bipolar disorder can include psychotic symptoms as well as mood episodes. Severe depression can include psychotic elements that relate to depressive things. And postpartum psychosis, when after giving birth, one or two in a thousand women may become psychotic. And finally, a brief reactive psychosis in response to stress. Like all illnesses, psychosis is variable in duration. Some episode are extremely short and others may be long term over years. Sometimes there is one episode only and full recovery. For other people, there are many episodes. >> The voices and delusions went away, but unfortunately I got sick again. I need a few hospitalizations, I still have the voices now, but nothing like before. I've learned to live with them and I certainly won't use drugs again. The medications I take now work well for me. I have a good lifestyle and see my doctor and counselor regularly, as well as friends and family. Over the last ten years, I've worked really hard to get well and to reduce the chances of becoming sick like that again. I try to look after my physical health, and my mental health. I love walking on the beach, going to the gym, doing yoga, spending time with my friends and family. I go to the movies, eat well and I try to keep good sleep patterns. >> Yes, looking after your physical and mental health is really important. And you can reduce the chances of becoming sick again. The course of mental illnesses seems to be a combination of geodetic and environmental factors. For example, a first grade relative such as a sibling or child of someone with schizophrenia will have around 10% chance of developing the illness, compared to around 1% for the general population. We can't change our genes, but we can try to modify our environmental and life style risks which is what you do. Often people have a pattern of illness, and when some of those early symptoms start, extra treatments and support can be used. Jessica, how are you at the moment? >> I'm really well and about to start a new job a few days a week. I live on my own and have a good social life, so all is going well. >> Jessica, what advice would you give to someone who has an illness like yours? >> I have five key points that I've learned from living with this illness for the last ten years. Firstly, seek professional help. Take medication if you need it, although it may take time to find the right one. Have therapy or counseling, and go to hospital if you need to. Secondly, stay away from recreational drugs. Three, live a structured lifestyle, have a good exercise and sleep routine and eat healthily. Number four, you need to have hobbies and interests, these don't have to cost money. I spent lots of time walking on the beach to help me get well or going to the library to read and borrow books. Do good things to keep your mind active in a positive way. I really like going out socially, going to the movies or out with friends. Do things you enjoy, and lastly, do some part time work, but only when you're ready. >> Good treatments are available to help people with psychosis. And most people recover very well from the first episode, but you can become unwell again. Treatment includes treating any underlying triggering cause, using appropriate medication. And as Jessica said, sometimes you need to change that medication to find the best one or combination of medications to suit. Also, psychological therapy, family therapy. Supports to return to study, work and socializing, and sometimes brain exercises to improve thinking skills. And take time to look after yourself, and follow Jessica's five points of advice. They really do work. [MUSIC]