Positive Health: Mind and Body Flourish Together

[MUSIC] Our next topic is positive health, which is positive psychology's take on the mind/body problem. I want to start with my right shoulder. About a month ago, I went into my local orthopedic surgeon to get a cortisone shot in my knee. I walk 10,000 steps a day but my knee has been hurting and cortisone shots are usually work. And for the last seven years, my right shoulder has sort of been aching. And that started with I was doing seated rows. I was showing off and I lifted too much weight. And I heard a pop in my shoulder. And so, I felt well I'd go in and see the orthopedic surgeon who specializes in shoulders. And so, they take an X-ray of my right shoulder and I fill out psychological forms, how much pain are you in on a one to ten scale? And I said about two and how dysfunctional are you, what can't you do with your right arm? And I said about two out of ten. And then, the orthopedic surgeon came in with the X-ray. And he looked at me and he said, when a person comes in with an X-ray that you have of your shoulder, they're typically screaming in pain. They can't move their shoulder and they're begging me for a shoulder transplant. So the question is, what's going on here? Why am I not screaming in pain? So we have this negative category called somatizer. A somatizer is a person who converts negative psychological energy into physical pain. Hypochondriac is another related concept, but what we don't have is the opposite. That is, people who are in good psychological shape and therefore don't become with appropriate damage, dysfunctional or in pain. And this is the theme in many ways of positive physical health. And it starts on almost 40 years ago, when I'm working with rats unhelplessness, and two of my graduate students, Madelon Visintainer and Drovo Pitchelly, are interested in cancer, and tumor growth. And so, what they do in a landmark science experiment is they implant tumor cells on the flank of rats and you're able to titrate the deadliness of the tumor, so 50% of animals will develop a tumor Untreated and 50% will not. And so, a tumor was implanted in rats, and then the rats either get nothing inescapable shock in which they are helplessly or escapable shock in which they can turn a wheel to turn it off, but it's the same amount of traumatic shock. And what they found was really quite remarkable. The group that gets nothing. 50% of the animals gets a tumor and die and 50% fight it off and live. And the group that's helpless 75% of the animals get the tumor. And die, and only 25% don't. And then, importantly, in the group that has mastery that gets the same bad event, but has control over it only 25% of those animals get the tumor. So this is the beginning of, in many ways, my thinking and curiosity about the ways in which psychological variables, modulate physical variables like tumor take and the immune system. As we're developing the Penn Resiliency Program, we asked the question that's in parallel for cardiovascular disease. At that time, there is a program involving a thousand men who've had their first heart attack in San Francisco and this is called the Mr. Fit program and this is back in the days when people thought the type A personality, competitive, a hard driving, was a hostile, was more susceptible to heart attack. And so, people were trying to change Type A people into Type B, and seeing if that would lower the probability of a second heart attack. Well, it didn't. And, in fact, the Type A stuff you should know is mostly methodology. So Type A has three components, hard driving, competitive, time urgent, and hostile. The only one of those components that turns out to be a risk factor for heart attack is the last one, hostility, not the hard driving part. Now, the important thing about the Mr. Fit program was there were 96 men that were in the control group and they can get any treatment at all and so we were very interested in those 96 people and we measured In the 96 controls, optimism and pessimism. And then, we waited for eight years to see if that predicted a second heart attack. And it turned out, using the optimism/pessimism variables that I talked about in the last lecture among the 25% of the men who are most pessimistic, 90% of them went on to a second heart attack and died. Among the most optimistic men I believe 25% went on to have a second heart attack and died. So that was another beginning in which we thought a variable like optimism, how you looked at the future, might somehow have a psychological effects on heart disease and death.