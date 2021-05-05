Positive Health: Mind and Body Flourish Together

University of Pennsylvania
Positive Psychology: Martin E. P. Seligman’s Visionary Science
University of Pennsylvania

Character Strengths And Virtues, Gratitude, Positive Education, Positive Psychology

JK

May 5, 2021

This is not a course for educational purposes only. This course will change the way you look at yourself and your relationship with society forever. Take it, and encourage your friends to do the same.

JM

Jan 15, 2022

The course is well-organized and taught. The information was presented in an exciting fashion that was captivating, instilling even more interest and curiosity into the subject of Positive Psychology.

From the lesson

Being Whole: Mind/Body Flourishing Throughout Life

Positive Health: Mind and Body Flourish Together6:53
New Directions in Mental and Physical Health8:26

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Martin E.P. Seligman, Ph.D.

    Zellerbach Family Professor of Psychology & Director, Positive Psychology Center

