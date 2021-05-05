Stage 4: Transcending Curriculum to Transform Culture in Schools

[MUSIC] There are two great schools in Australia, one is called Geelong Grammar School, it's about 50 miles south of Melbourne. The other is called Saints, and it's in Adelaide. And I'm going to tell you the story of both Geelong Grammar and Saints. The Geelong Grammar story begins in 2007. I'm on a speaking tour in Melbourne, and I get a call from someone named Trent Barry, Trent is an adviser to the Geelong Grammar. And says, we're at the end of a $16 million campaign to build a well-being center at Geelong Grammar. Can we helicopter you down to Geelong Grammar to talk to the donors to get the last $2 million? So, they helicopter us down to Geelong Grammar, I meet the donors. I ask them the question that I started with you, and that is the question of, what do you most want in life for your children? And they said, happiness and well-being. And what does Geelong Grammar teach? And I said, well, discipline, Geelong Grammar has this thing called Timbertop. So, in the ninth grade, you don't go to the campus, you go to the mountains. Timbertop is a year long rustic place if you want to shower with the hot water you have to cut your own wood. To graduate from Timbertop, you have to run a marathon through the mountains. Prince Charles went there in the 1950s. It's rough, and what you teach at Timbertop is self-reliance and courage and discipline and alike. And something had happened at Geelong Grammar, the prior headmaster, Nicholas Sampson, had read the work on positive education and he said, what we want at Geelong Grammar is not only disciplined students, but we want happy students as well, students with high well-being. And so, I found myself talking to a group this size, the big Australian donors. And, indeed, by the end of my speech they've gotten the other $2 million and the campaign was there, and then something quite important happened. They thought they were building a gym for $16 million, but they were calling it a well-being center. But the principal donor, Rupert Murdoch's sister on her deathbed said, not another gym, I want real well-being for students. And so, what happened was, that Geelong Grammar sent a delegation of their four leading teachers to Penn, and they showed up to the Positive Psychology Center, and they asked Karen Reivich and me if you had carte blanche, what would you do to reinvent the school around positive education? And so, we said, well first, we'd give training to all 200 teachers in positive education, in positive psychology and resilience. Second, we would have a full-time faculty member who is director of Positive Education. Third, we would have a lecture series by the world's most distinguished people in Positive Psychology. And to my surprise, they said, okay, we will do all that. And then, I said, and by the way, Mandy and I and the kids will come there on sabbatical and live at Geelong Grammar, which we did. So, we found ourselves the next January, in the middle of a Geelong Grammar summer, indeed, Karen Reivich came with 20 of our faculty, many of the maps students, and we taught their faculty Positive Psychology. And they had a Director of Positive Education, the faculty design, the first kindergarten through Year 12 Positive Psychology Program. Timbertop designed a Positive Psychology Program in the mountains and under difficult conditions what to do. And Geelong Grammar became the first K through 12 Positive Psychology school. It's interesting to see the transformation of the school and their new headmaster, Steven Mick, was maybe the best example of this. So on the very first day of teaching Positive Psychology to the teachers who had given up two weeks of their summer vacation with no compensation to come and learn this. Things didn't begin well, Steven had just come from England, typical of your image of a British headmaster, skeptical, cold, unwelcoming, and chilly, and by the end of the second week, Steven was giving hugs to people, was talking in a vocabulary of strengths, was unrecognizable. I saw his wife, Christine, just a few weeks ago, and she said it had changed Steven's life. And, indeed, this is what we see in Positive Education, that there is an effect on students. So, indeed, we find quantitatively that when teachers teach students the skills of Positive Psychology and resilience, the kids get happier. But the real effect is on teachers, teachers are rejuvenated by learning about how to have more positive emotion in life, how to have more engagement in life, how to have better relationships and more meaning in life. And when a teacher is rejuvenated, that increases the engagement of students. And that's what I think is really going on in Positive Education. So, that's what happened in Geelong Grammar, typical of what you do with first graders is the way you start a first grade class, is instead of take out your spelling books, you say, what went well yesterday? You go around the class and the first grader might tell you, well, when I came home for dinner last night mommy was happy, and when mommy is happy, everyone is happy. And so the key, the day begins by talking about things that went well, and that changes the tone of a class. So that's typical of extensive K through 12 curriculum. And another thing that occurs when you do Positive Education and you have students identify their highest strengths and use them more, the vocabulary of the kids changes from a vocabulary of pathology to a vocabulary of strengths that changes the tone of what's talked about.