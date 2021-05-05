Stage 5: From Whole Schools to Whole Communities

[MUSIC] The next stage in Positive Psychology was at the second grade school Saints. In Adelaide. So, I found myself invited by the premier of South Australia to become thinker-in-residence of South Australia. And the program was to bring positive psychology to Adelaide. And to South Australia. Now, Adelaide, if any of you have ever been there is consistently voted one of the most livable cities in the world and the Lord Mayor told me that Adelaide is the only major city in the world that nothing bad has ever happened to. So, it's never had a typhoon, never had terrorism, never had a drought, never had plague and the like and what the premier wanted to do was to make south Australia the well being capital of the world. And so I agreed to spend three February's in a row there. Working on the schools and the mental health system. So, basically we took the curricula that we have developed at grammar with Abington and we taught it at Saint's, the second grade school. And then began to spread it through the entire curricula of the the state schools in South Australia. And importantly, to teach positive psychology not just to teachers but to policemen and firemen, and mental health workers. So, the program in South Australia now state-wide. Is to take the skills of resilience and use them not only in education but entire communities. And over the next few years, we'll ask the question as I'll tell you in a couple of hours since there is a way of asking it. Has South Australia become the happiest place in the world, it's a way of asking that. We don't know if that's so. I want now to talk about the United States Army. Let me give you the setting. This is a long gleaming table in the Pentagon about December 15, 2008. And I'm the only civilian present and sitting around me are 1,2, and 3-star generals. And then the Chief of Staff of the United States Army, General George Casey walks in and we all jumped into attention. I stumbled to my feet. And he sits and we all sit. And here's what General Casey says to me. I'm seated across the way from. Post traumatic stress disorder, suicide, panic, substance abuse, divorce. What does positive psychology say about that? Dr. Seligmann. And I said, sir, you've just described the way people have their lives ruined by awful events like combat. But it's important to know that when traumatic events occur, when difficult events occur, the human reaction is bell-shaped. And you've just described the left-hand side of the bell, people who've had their lives ruined. In the middle of the bell are people who are resilient, and what resilient means, is these are people who go through combat, and have a tough time in combat, almost everyone does, but three months later, they are back where they were physically and psychologically by all there measures, and that is the majority. Of soldiers. And then very importantly, on the righthand side of the bill is something called post-traumatic growth. This is something that our soldiers haven't heard of. It's at least as common as post-traumatic stress disorder. And what it consists of, these are typically people who go through a terrible time in combat, and may indeed be showing some of the symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder. But a year later, by all our physical and psychological measures. These people are stronger than they were to begin with. So my suggestion, sir, is to move the entire distribution toward post-traumatic growth.