Categorical: Ordinal Data

[MUSIC] Next, we are going to talk about ordinal data in this video. Ordinal data is also a type of categorical data, but in contrast to cardinal data, these contain ordered categories. There is going to be meaning and value in ordering the categories in a certain way. For example, if you say that a certain product is usable for infants, kids, teenagers, young adults, middle agers, seniors, then exactly the order which I mentioned has a meaning. If I jumbled this up, for example, if I say young adults, infants, senior citizens, teenagers, middle agers, kids, then I'm probably losing something. Order in these categories is key. If you're talking about t-shirt sizes, you may talk about small, medium, large and extra large. And again, it is going to be useful to stick to this order. Let us move to an Excel demonstration to see how this could work and be useful. Consider the following data set, it can again be the same movie watching data, however, now the categorization is by the age group that the viewer belongs to. We have four age groups: kids and teens, young adults, middle agers, and seniors. And we have like before calculated the average time spent in watching movies in your streaming service. Now suddenly, due to the inherent order in these categories, I can plot these categories and see that the younger population are clearly more interested in watching movies from a streaming service compared to seniors. Once I jumble up disorder, I'm going to lose this trend. Well, we might have obtained trend even if we had exact age data, but in many cases, stirring exact age data could prove to be both costly and sometimes irrelevant and not as useful. Whereas these categories because of the order ability that they have, because we can say that if kids come before younger adults, then young adults should necessarily come before middle agers. We are able to identify trends in this dataset. We can also talk about different questions, what's the average number of hours spent in watching movies by people who are middle agers or younger than that age? Or we can talk about questions like, how many people who are middle agers or older that have used the streaming service in the past? These questions make sense. However, there is no sense in asking how many people watched horror or more than that, because order relations are not defined in the context of horror, thriller genres of movies, but they are very clearly defined in the context of age groups. Similarly, you can talk about apparel and sizes like small, medium and large. What's the profitability of clothes that are of medium size and smaller than that, that has a meaning. But it doesn't make sense to ask what's the profitability of clothes, that are of color green and smaller. While color green could be a category, it's not an ordinal data type. It is only a cardinal data type and ordinal data types like this, have more information and could lead to better inferences. [MUSIC]