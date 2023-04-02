Hello learners. In this video, we're going to learn about a new concept called conditional probability. So far, we have talked about events, mutually exclusive events, and the probabilities corresponding to them. Then we extended this idea to what if the events are not mutually exclusive and we define probabilities even for those events. Then we talked about how do we define probabilities for events that can be defined as some partitions. Mutually exclusiveness was some connection between pairs or groups of events, but we are interested sometimes in a different type of connection. Which means we want to explicitly capture a certain property that given a certain event occurs, we want to capture the property that another event becomes more likely to occur or less likely to occur. For example, there are way more Bollywood movies which are from the genre of drama than say Hollywood movies. Which means if I know that the user’s next movie is a Bollywood movie, then I'm likely to believe that with a very high probability it is going to be a drama. Whereas there are way more thrillers in Hollywood than in Bollywood, and in that case, I am likely to believe if this person has chosen a Hollywood movie, then I'm likely to believe that the movie's a thriller rather than anything else. A formal way of updating our beliefs or updating the probabilities due to the information that a certain event has occurred or has not occurred is done by this concept called as conditional probability. In short, we are going to denote as probability ‘A’, a vertical line, ‘B’, and the vertical line is pronounced as given, so I'm going to say probability A given B as the following: given the event B has occurred, what is the probability that A will occur or A has occurred? This is answered by the symbol probability A given B. How do we compute it? How do we assign a value to it? The most natural way, is as following: let's try to compute what could be the probability that A occurs as well as B occurs. Well, we can think of this as a sequential process. Maybe one of the events B occurs and then A occurs let's say. We're going to say the probability that both A and B occurs is nothing but the product, the probability B occurs times probability that A will also occur given that B has already occurred, and we denote it symbolically as probability A intersection B as probability B times probability A given B. That immediately gives us a definition for probability A given B or a value that this probability A given B should take, and that is nothing but probability A intersection B over probability B. Which means the probability that event A occurs, given that probability B has occurred is nothing but probability that A and B both occur simultaneously given that B has occurred. Let us look at motivation on how this works. To get an inclination behind conditional probability, look at the set of circles. For understanding purposes, let's assume the first column corresponds to thrillers, the second to horror, the third to romance, and fourth to drama, and let the green circles mean that it is a Bollywood movie and the orange circle imply that it is a Hollywood movie. Let's assume that every movie in your streaming service is either a Hollywood or a Bollywood movie. Now, suppose I know that the movie picked by the user is a drama. Do I have additional information that this person has picked a Hollywood movie versus when we did not know that this person has picked drama? Let's assume that all these, there are 6*4, 24 movies. All these 24 movies are equally likely to be picked. Before we knew what is the genre of movie that was picked, what is the probability of Bollywood? The probability of having picked a Bollywood movie is nothing but 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, is nothing but 14 by 24, since we assumed each of these movies are equally likely to be picked, but now we know that the user has picked something from the genre of drama. Well, now we are asking, what is the probability that the user has actually picked a Bollywood movie given that they have picked the drama? Well, now we only effectively constrained our sample space to what is denoted by this long rectangle. We know everything within this rectangle and only things within this rectangular is possible, and they are equally likely. Now, out of these six circles, five of these circles correspond to Bollywood. We know probability of Bollywood given drama is nothing but five by six. Because given that we know that the user has chosen drama, we have very high confidence that this person has chosen a Bollywood movie. Well, now let us try to interpret this back from the perspective of the formula given earlier. What corresponded to the green circles within the rectangle? This is nothing but probability Bollywood intersection drama, which is that it was a Bollywood movie and it is a drama. Well, what is everything that is within the rectangle? That is just the event that the user watched drama, and clearly it is this ratio that gives us the conditional probability that the user watched a Bollywood movie given that the user has already watched a drama. Next, I'm going to talk about a fallacy that many people commit when understanding conditional probabilities. One thing that we should really remember is that the probability A given B and probability B given A could be very different. One of these numbers could be very small, while the other number could be very large. As an example, let us take the two events. Let A be the event, the Priyanka Chopra, an actress from the Bollywood, has acted in the next movie, the user watches, and probability B is the event that the next movie the user watches is a Bollywood movie. Of course, Priyanka Chopra has also acted in Hollywood movies, few of them. Let's now try to consider what's the probability A given B and probability B given A. Suppose we know that Priyanka Chopra has acted in the next movie the user watches, then there is a very high chance that the movie is a Bollywood movie because most of the movies that this actress has acted in is a Bollywood movie. But on the flip side, if we know that the user has watched a Bollywood movie, then it's not as likely that Priyanka Chopra has acted in the movie because there are so many Bollywood movies where this actress has not acted, and in many cases, this gives rise to a fallacy because, intuitively, we believe that if event A makes event B more likely than even B is going to make event A more likely but that may not always be true. This is something which has to be kept in mind.