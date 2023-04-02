Conditional Probability

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Pre-MBA Statistics
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Probability And Statistics, Data Science, Data Analysis, General Statistics

Probability

Week 2: Introduction0:52
Random Experiments3:52
Events3:40
Relations Between Events6:25
The Axioms4:06
Probabilities of Unions of Events5:30
Probabilities of Events in a Partition2:45
Problem6:25
Conditional Probability8:31
Independence3:08
Problem4:05

    Sriram Sankaranarayanan

    Assistant Professor

    Diptesh Ghosh

    Professor

