Distribution of Estimators

In this video, we're going to talk about sampling distributions. Before we do that, let us look over some facts that we know about point estimates. So we know that estimators are sample statistics that can be used to estimate a population parameter based on a random sample. The values that these estimators assume given a particular sample is called an estimate. These estimates estimate population parameters. Population parameters are constants while estimates vary based on the sample that is given. We know one thing for certain, that our sample estimate is almost never equal to the population parameter that they estimate. Now the question that we may be interested in is, given different samples, how do the values of the estimates vary? We will understand that based on some experiments. Here we'll see how do values of the sample estimates change with multiple random samples are generated. The two columns that you see to the left give us details about a sample of size 25. Next to the sample, we report the sample mean. For instance, for this sample, the sample mean is 279.2. Now let us see what happens when we generate a large number of samples and plot the distribution of sample means. We'll be plotting the relative frequency distribution, and the figure that you see to the right will give us the distribution. On the horizontal axis, we have created class intervals. The figure will show us the relative distribution of sample means as random samples are generated. We will mark the relative distribution of the class containing the population mean, that is 274.21, in blue. Let us run the experiment. So as you see as more and more samples are being generated, our relative frequency distribution is showing in the diagram. If you look at the diagram, you will find out that the distribution is quite smooth. Now as more and more samples are being generated, the distribution is actually a very familiar bell-shape. Now when we move closer to, let's say 1,000 samples generated, you will also find that the relative distribution of the sample means is becoming more and more stable. So therefore, when the number of samples chosen is very, very large, we would expect the relative frequency distribution to have the shape that you are seeing out here. Now, this shape is very close to a normal distribution for reasons that we will see later. Now, this relative distribution, since it's stabilizing, can also be taken as a good approximation of the probability distribution of the sample estimate. Let us now see the distribution of the sample standard deviation values around the population standard deviation. As we saw earlier, the columns to the left give us the details of the sample that we are choosing and the standard deviation of the values in the sample is given next to it. Now, in order to save time, we will look at the relative frequency distribution of sample standard deviation values as we generate and evaluate only 1,000 samples. As with sample means, we will mark the relative frequency of the class interval containing the population standard deviation, that is 122.65, in blue. let us do this experiment. Here also, you will notice that as the number of samples evaluated increase, the distribution becomes quite stable. So we can conclude that the probability distribution of sample standard deviations will have approximately the shape that you see out here. What you will notice from this distribution is that it is a little different from the distribution of sample means. For one, it is a little lopsided with the sample standard deviations being less than the population standard deviation in a majority of samples. We will now understand the terms that we use to describe these distributions. We saw that if we sample estimate has probability distribution that it arises from. This probability distribution is called a sampling distribution. Formerly, our sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a sample statistic that arises from choosing random samples in a population. From our experiments, we realized that every sample estimate has a probability distribution that it comes from. This probability distribution is called its sampling distribution. We thus have sampling distribution of the sample mean, the sampling distribution of the sample standard deviation, the sampling distribution of the sample median, and so on. Now, the mean of the sampling distribution for a particular subject statistic is called the expected value of the sample statistics. The standard deviation of the sampling distribution is called the standard error of the statistic. So this standard error is a measure of the sampling error that is the difference between the population parameter and the sample estimate for a given sample. Now we know what the sampling distribution of the sample mean looks like. It is this nice bell-shaped curve which is symmetric around the population mean. If we look at the sample standard deviation, the sample standard deviation we saw had a distribution which looks like this. The sample median distribution is a little more chaotic. The sample median distribution, it looks very different. You notice that the sample is more symmetric than the sampling distribution of the sample standard deviation, but the distribution is not very smooth. We also know that the shape of this distribution is very sensitive to the distribution of values in the population. If we talk about the sample range, this is the distribution of the sample range. It's also a skewed distribution. However, as opposed to the other sampling distributions, notice that all the sample range values are to the left of the population range value in a parameter. The population parameter for range is 475. Now, this is expected since a sample range will be smaller than the population range unless the sample includes both the largest value and the smallest value in the population; that is extremely rare, and therefore, in general, the sampling distribution for the sample range is always to the left of the population range. Now let's summarize things that we know about the sampling distributions of sample estimates. The sampling distribution is a probability distribution of the sample estimates obtained by choosing random samples from the population. The mean of this distribution is called the expected value of the sample statistic, and a standard deviation of the distribution is called the sampling error. Sampling distributions are not always smooth, they're not always symmetric. The expected value of the sample statistics is also not always the population parameter that the statistic estimates. Now while we talk about sampling distribution, it is important to remember that in practice we will have only one sample. And therefore, in practice, we will not be able to see the sampling distribution of any statistics. But as we'll see later on knowledge of this distribution is of immense practical importance.