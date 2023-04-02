In this video, we will show some examples of calculations for interval estimation. We will use some of the data that we have used in the previous video, but the calculations that we do will be different. So let us suppose that we have collected a sample of 50 observations from a population with standard deviation, say, sigma of 125. Now let us suppose that these are the observations that we have, and based on this sample we want a 95% confidence interval for the population mean. So the first thing that we do, is to take these values and find out its average. The average is 288.74, and this we know is an unbiased point estimate of the population mean. Now the question is how we compute a 95% confidence interval? As we have seen, this is the three-step method by which we find out interval estimates. In step one, we find out the standard error of the sampling distribution of sample mean. Now here, given that the population standard deviation is 125, and the sample size n is 50, the standard error of the sampling distribution of the mean is 125 / square root of 50, which is 17.678. We use this value in our calculations in step two. In step two, we want to find out the half interval width by solving the problem. Now we know that the X now follows a normal distribution with mean 0 and a standard deviation of 17.678. So we want to find out what is the value of x, such that the probability that X is less than or equal to minus x is 0.025. Using the normal probability calculations we can find out that this value of x will turn out to be 34.649. Once we have the half width of the interval as 34.649, we can compute the width of the 95% confidence interval as 69.298. So given that the sample mean is 288.74, the 95% confidence interval would be 288.74 + or- the half width, which gives me the interval of 254.091 to 323.389. Now, if we try and find out intervals based on different confidence levels, you will get a table which looks like this. You see that as the confidence level increases from 50% up to 99%, the width of the confidence interval increases, right? Now, the diagram to the right gives us the relationship of the width of the confidence intervals with the confidence levels. We see that the width of the confidence intervals increase with confidence levels, but the increase is not linear. For instance, the increase in width when the confidence level increases from 95% to 99%, is more than the increase in width when the confidence level increases from 50% to 75%. Let us now take a look at interval estimates of population proportion. Remember the sampling distribution of the sample proportion can be approximated with a normal distribution, and therefore the kind of calculations that we do for the sample mean may extend to estimations for the sample proportion. Now here, again, let us suppose that we have a sample of 50 observations, and based on this sample, we want to find out a 95% confidence interval for the proportion of the population with values not exceeding 250. As before, we can compute the sample proportion as an unbiased point estimate for the population proportion. Now, based on this value of sample proportion, we can find out the interval estimate of the population proportion using a similar three step method. In step one, we find out the standard error of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion, which we know is under root of p times 1- p / n, where p is the sample proportion and n is the number of observations in the sample. So therefore, in our case we find out that the standard error for the sampling distribution of sample proportion is 0.07. Now, since the distribution of the sample proportion is approximately normal, we can use this value of sample error and do a calculation exactly like the calculation we did for sample mean, and find out the half width of the confidence interval that we are looking for, is 1.96 * 0.07, that is 0.137. So given the half width, it's easy to compute the width of the 95% confidence interval as 2 * the half width, that is 0.274. So this gives the 95% confidence interval as 0.42 + or- the half width, that is 0.137, which is the interval from 0.283 to 0.557. So if we change the confidence levels, we find out that as the confidence level increases, the width of the confidence intervals for sample proportions also increase. We see here also that the increase is not linear with respect to the confidence level. [MUSIC]