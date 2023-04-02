Examples of Calculations for Point Estimation

In point estimation, we have talked about point estimators, the distribution of point estimators, and properties that we want estimators to have. But in practice we will have only one sample and we need to estimate values of the population based on that sample. So in this video, we will talk about some examples of calculations that you can do using point estimation. Let us suppose that we have a large number of values in the population. For example we can talk about the data from 1,000 employees in an organization. But let us say that we have been able to collect a sample of 50 observations from among those 1,000. Let us also assume that the values that we have calculated are at random, which means that every one of the employees had an equal chance of having data collected from her. Now, we will also assume that the standard deviation of the population is known. In this case, let us say 125. The 50 observations that we have calculated are shown in this slide and based on this sample, what exactly can we say about the population mean? The first thing that we can do is use a sample mean as an estimator of the population mean. The average of these 50 observations is 288.74 and we can take that as an unbiased estimate of the population mean. We also know that this sample mean comes from a normal distribution if the number of observations in the sample is high enough. In fact, as soon as the number of observations of the sample become more than 25 or 30, we can be reasonably sure that the distribution of the sample mean would be a normal distribution. It would look something like this. Now, even though we know the shape of the sampling distribution, we can find out further details about the sampling distribution based on the central limit theorem. We know that the sample average is normally distributed around the population mean and that is one thing with the central limit theorem tells us. Well the central limit theorem tells us a lot more. It also tells us that this normal distribution has a standard deviation of Sigma over square root of n, where Sigma is the population standard deviation. And small n is the number of observations in the sample, 50 in our case. Therefore we know that the sample mean that we have got that is 288.74 comes from normal distribution located around an unknown population mean. But we know standard error of the sampling distribution is the population standard deviation that is 125 divided by square root of 50 and this thing comes out to be 17.68. That is the sampling distribution that we have drawn around an unknown population mean. If the population mean was different, for instance, let us say that the population mean was actually to the left of the sample mean, the sampling distribution would change, but the standard error of the sampling distribution will remain constant at 17.66. Next, let's look at some calculations that we can do about the estimation of the population standard deviation. We will use the same set of numbers in the observation and based on this sample, what can we say about the population standard deviation? Of course, the first thing that we could do is to take the standard deviation of the 50 observations in the sample and that will give rise to a value of 121.73. As we know, this is a biased point estimate of the population standard deviation. However, there is an easy correction that we can do to this estimate which will give us an unbiased estimate of the population standard deviation. The trick is to multiply the standard deviation of the observations by a factor of square root of n/n-1, where n is the size of the sample. In this case, since we have 50 observations in our sample, an unbiased estimate of the population standard deviation is this 121.74 multiplied by under root of 50/49, which gives us 122.97. Notice that this unbiased estimate is a little larger than the biased estimate. Which makes sense because as we saw the sampling distribution of the sample standard deviation underestimates the population standard deviation by a small amount. The third set of calculations that we can do is about population proportions. Now let us suppose that we have the same 50 values in the sample and based on this sample, we wanted to find out the proportion of the population with values less than 250. To do that, we can take the sample and count the number of values in the sample, which is less than 250 divided by the sample size and we'll get an unbiased estimate of the population proportion as 0.42. The numbers shown in boldface are those numbers in the sample which have a value of 250 or less. Now, we know that this is a point estimate of the population proportion. Can we say anything about the sampling distribution of the population proportion? Turns out we can. This distribution of the population proportion is usually a binomial distribution, but under certain very easily achievable conditions, the binomial distribution can be approximated by a normal distribution. If the number of observations of the sample is large and the population proportion that we're looking at is neither too large, not too small, the sampling distribution of the sample proportion can be approximated by a normal distribution. The standard error of the sampling distribution for population proportion is given by the formula that you see out here. Under root of Pi multiplied by 1-Pi / n, where Pi is the population proportion and n is the number of observations in the sample. Obviously, since we do not know Pi, we can replace the value of Pi with the sample proportion p and get this as an approximation to the sampling error of the sample proportion. Given the value of the sample proportion of 0.42, we know that if the population proportion was actually somewhere to the right of the sample proportion, then the sampling distribution of the sample proportion would look something like this with a standard error of 0.07. Whereas if the population proportion was in fact to the left of the sample proportion, then also the distribution would shift, but it's standard error would remain 0.07. Based on this, we have found out several types of calculations that we can do using point estimation. Of course, the basic drawback of the point estimator remains, which is, it is a single value which hardly ever equals the population parameter that it estimates.