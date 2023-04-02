[MUSIC] In this video, we are going to discuss about expectations. Random variables which as we have discussed in the past that takes numerical values and they have something called as an expected value associated with them. Let's consider there is a random variable X then the expected value of this random variable is defined as follows. If X is a discrete random variable, then it is the summation of small xi summed over all possible values this random variable takes. Let's try to understand what this exactly means. The probability mass function is nothing but probability the random variable takes that value. So in some sense, this is the weighted average of all the possible values this random variable can take where the weights are nothing but the probability the random variable can take that value, and clearly the weights here add to 1 because the probability that this random variable takes a bunch of discrete values should necessarily add to 1. So in the context of discrete random variables, the expectation is nothing but the weighted average of all the possible values this random variable can take weighed by the appropriate probabilities. Well, what if the random variable takes values from a continuous set of values. In that case, probability associated with any single point is not necessarily well defined. So in this case, we have to talk about a certain integral. So here, we multiply X with the probability density function evaluated at that point X and we integrate it over all possible values of X from minus infinity to plus infinity, and this integration generally has a result and we call that as the expected value of the random variable. This expected value as you might have guessed is analogous to the average or the mean that we talk about in general, but be careful expectations despite what the word says, it is not the value that you expect the random variable to take. It is a measure of central tendency, but it is not necessarily the value that you are expecting the random variable to take or it's not more importantly, it's not the set of values that the random variable can take. Let us go back to the example we have talked about a little earlier. We talked about Krishnan going to a cafeteria and potentially ordering a small meal, a medium meal, a large meal or an unlimited meal which cost 50, 70, 100, ₹150 respectively. We also said that Krishnan is likely to order a small meal with a probability .25, a medium meal with a probability .35, a large meal with a probability .25 and an unlimited meal with a probability .15. Well, let me tell you what expectation is not, the expectation is not 50, 70, 100, or 150. That is, in some sense, the set of values this random variable can take, it is not the expected value of a random variable. Expected value is a single number associated with the random variable. So let us try to evaluate what the expected value was. As we have already discussed, the expected value of a discrete random variable is nothing but the weighted average of the values it can possibly take weighed by the probabilities. So in this case, it's going to be 50 multiplied by the weight .25 plus 70 multiplied by the weight .35 plus 100 multiplied by the weight .25 and 150 multiplied by the weight .15, and if you evaluate this expression, you are going to get a number 84.5. Observe, 84.5 is not even one of the values that is possible for the random variable to take. In fact, we know for sure, Krishnan is never going to spend ₹84.5 for the meal that he's going to have because there is no option that costs ₹84.5, but when we talk about expected value, it is in some sense, a central tendency of all the possible values. This random variable can take, let us go to an Excel example to see how this expected value works in this context. Now let us look at the same random variable and the probability mass function as calculated earlier. You can see the orange vertical lines correspond to the value of probability mass functions at different points 50, 70, 100, and 150. We can clearly calculate that the mean value as the sum product between all the possible value this random variable takes and all the probabilities with which the random variable take that values, and as calculated before the mean of this random variable turned to be 84.5, and what we see here as this blue line corresponds to the mean or the expected value of the random variable. When we are talking in the context of random variable mean and expected value are synonymous. The expected value of the random variable 84.5 is somewhere here. Well, you can see that the blue line acts as some type of central tendency between all these numbers. You can see if I make these orange lines go further to the right or further to the left, you can see the blue line also shifts appropriately as the mean generally does. For example, instead of 150, let us say the random variable X takes a value of 180 with probability 0.15. Well, we can see that the mean shifted a little compared to the earlier position and the new position, you can see the mean having shifted to the right. Well, if we keep this at 50 what if we increase one of the intermediate values? Let us say that the medium meal costs ₹140 and the large meal costs 145. Well, you can see that blue line has shifted considerably to right to account for the central tendency also having moved closer to 120.25. Compared to the earlier location where the central line was at 84.5. So in some sense, just like mean access, central tendency for the data that you generally have expected value, which is also called mean for very good reasons. Access central tendency for a probability distribution, and in the case of discrete random variables, the mean or the expected value is nothing but the weighted average with the weights coming from the probability. Well, X needn't be the only random variable of interest. For example, I'm interested in knowing whether Christian spends more or less than ₹80 on his lunch. Well, we can define a new random variable Y which takes value one if X remains smaller than 80 and takes a value 0 if X remains greater than 80. Well, again, we can compute the expected value of this random variable as well. This is nothing but 0.25 times 1 plus 0.35 times 1 because this corresponds to two values of X50 and 70 which are actually less than 80 causing random variable Y to take value 1 and .25 times 0 plus .15 times 0. This corresponds to two values of X 100, 150 which are greater than 80 causing Y to take a value of 0, and in this case, this expected value turns out to be .6 again as before, the random variable by itself can never take a value of 0.6. It always takes a value either 0 or 1. However, the expected value, which is like a representative of an average can take an intermediate value which is 0.6 here. In fact, if you think about even samples, the value of the average need not actually be one of the values that any of the samples could take. For example, you could have a bunch of numbers, all of them being integers and their average could be something which has an additional point with it, which is not necessarily an integer. The same concept holds for expected value also it is just a central tendency. Next, let us look at how expected value works. When we have a continuous random variable, here, let X have a uniform distribution between 0 and 1. As a reminder for what uniform distribution is, it is a continuous distribution where all values within a certain interval are equally likely we already know that the PDF is a constant. For, in fact, for this uniform distribution between 0 and 1, the PDF takes a value of 1 for X between 0 and 1 and takes a value 0 outside that interval. Well, let us try to calculate the expected value. As we have said, the expected value in the context of continuous distribution is nothing but X multiplied by the PDF integrated over the entire real line from minus infinity to plus infinity, but in the case of uniform distribution, we know that the PDF takes a value 0 between minus infinity and 0 and between 1 and infinity. Which means that it takes a non zero value only between 0 and 1, which means we have to evaluate the integral only in this interval. Well, we can integrate X from 0 and 1 because fx(x) is just 1 and the integrated value equals X squared by two within the limits from 0 to 1, and well, if you do the substitution, you get the expected value of X to be half. Well, retrospectively, it also makes sense. If something takes uniformly all values between 0 and 1, nothing being more likely nothing being less likely, then the expected value, the central tendency you will expect it to be somewhere at half, and that's exactly what we are looking at here.