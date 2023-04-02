How Do We Find the Width of a Confidence Interval?

In this video, we will see how we can find the width of the confidence intervals. Recall that a confidence interval, for instance, in 90% confidence interval is an interval of a pre-specified width so that the population mean will lie inside this interval with probability 0.9 regardless of the value of the sample mean. The question that we're asking is, what is the width of such an interval? To understand that, let us take a look on example. Let us say that we have a population with standard deviation 122.65, we have decided to choose a sample of size 25, and we are interested in a 90 percent confidence level. We're asking what the minimum width of the interval should be so that regardless of what sample mean we obtain, the population mean will lie inside that interval 90 percent of the time. Now, sample mean can either underestimate or overestimate the population mean. It's equally likely that it will underestimate or overestimate the mean. Therefore, the question that we're asking is, what is the minimum width of the interval so that the population mean will lie inside in to the left of the sample mean with probability 0.45 and will lie inside and to the right of the sample mean with probability 0.45. Now since the population mean is a constant, what we're actually asking is the following: suppose we choose a large number of such samples of size 25. We use the interval width to create intervals around each of these sample means. Now the population mean will lie within some of these intervals and will be outside some of the other intervals. Now we want to find out the minimum value of the width so that the population mean lies inside the intervals about 90 percent of the time. Now, the question that we're asking can be modified a little bit to ask this question, what is the minimum width of the interval so that the population mean will be outside and to the left of the sample mean with probability 0.05 and it will be outside and to the right of the sample mean with probability 0.05. Now we know that given the population mean, the distribution of the sample mean is a normal distribution. It will lie outside and to the left of the sample mean with this probability of 0.05 and it will lie outside and to the right of the sample mean with this probability 0.05. For the population mean to be lying outside the interval, the population mean must be in one of these shaded areas. The distances that we're looking for is either at least this distance to the left of the sample mean or about this distance to the right of the sample mean. Which means that the width of a 90 percent confidence interval is this much. Now, remember, this is just the width of the confidence interval. This is not the confidence interval since the confidence interval is drawn around the sample mean. How do we find the width of this interval? You see that this width is symmetric around the population mean. We see that the sampling distribution of the sample mean is a normal distribution and the standard error of the sampling distribution is the standard deviation 122.65, divided by the square root of the sample size, that is 25 and which tells us that the standard error is 24.53. Now, instead of finding out the width of the confidence interval, let us first find out the half-width of the confidence interval. That is half the width of the confidence interval. This can easily be done because the distribution is a normal distribution. To find x, we look at the properties of a normal distribution. Now, if we do a standard normal distribution, that is a normal distribution with mean zero and standard deviation of one, the position of the dotted line so that the area to the left of the dotted line is 0.05 is -1.645. Since the sampling distribution we have is a normal distribution and since the mass to the left of the interval is 0.05, we find out that the value of x is 1.645 times the standard error, which is 40.352. Once we find out the value of x, finding the width of the confidence interval is easy. We just double this half width and find out that the width of a 90 percent confidence interval is 2 multiply it by 40.352, which is 80.704. If we run our experiment, we will see that if we choose an interval width of 80.704, the percentage of time when the population mean would be inside that interval is 90.3 percent, which is pretty close to 90. If the number of samples that we generate become higher, this proportion will come closer and closer to 90. This is how we find out the width of a 90 percent confidence intervals. In general, to summarize, to find out the width of 100 Alpha percent confidence interval around the mean. We first find the standard error of the sampling distribution of sample means. That standard error, which we call S_x bar, is simply the standard deviation of the population Sigma divided by the square root of the sample size. Once we find out the standard error, we can find out the half interval width x by solving this problem. Let us suppose that we have X as a random variable that follows a distribution with mean zero and standard deviation is S_x bar, then we want to find out the half interval width X as our values such that the probability that X is less than or equal to minus x is just 1 minus alpha by 2 where 100 alpha is the confidence level that we're talking about. Once we find this, we can evaluate the 100 Alpha percent confidence interval by simply doubling the value of x.