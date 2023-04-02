Independent and Identically Distributed Random Variables

In this video, we are going to discuss about a very commonly used assumption that random variables are going to be independent and identically distributed. In fact, this is an essential assumption without which law of large numbers generally does not hold. So, what does it mean to say that random variables are independent and identically distributed? Let us go back to the example of Krishnan having lunch at a restaurant every afternoon. We can consider the amount of money he spends on food today to be a random variable. Maybe call it x1 and the amount of money he spends on food tomorrow to be another random variable, maybe call it x2, and the amount of money he spends on food the day after as x3. These are all random variables. Well, when we say that these are identically distributed, we are seeing x1 has the same probability distribution as x2, x2 has the same probability distribution as x3 and so on. Which means over the horizon, we are assuming that the price of each of the different types of meals, small, medium large and unlimited meals do not vary. Or for that matters, we are assuming none of these meals go out of the menu or no new meal gets added to the menu, and Krishnan's preferences over these types of meals also do not get changed over time. So x1 has the same probability distribution, x2 has the same probability distribution, x3 does have the same probability distribution and so on, and this allows us to say a set of random variables are identically distributed, but what about independence? Well, it means the outcome of one random variable does not affect the distribution of another the random variable. A priori before anything happens to random variables, x1 and x2 could have exactly the same distribution. Which means if I'm looking about the amount of money that I'm going to spend today, it could have this distribution which we talking about and even for tomorrow, it could have exactly the same distribution. Suppose I'm the type of person who does not have the same type of food on two consecutive days, and let's say x1 is equal to 50, which means today I had the small meal in the restaurant, but since I'm the type of person who will not eat the same type of meal on two consecutive days, one can know with certainty that tomorrow, I'm definitely not going to have small meals. Which means the probability distribution of my random variable x2 has updated due to the outcome from x1. Which means given x1's small meals, so 50 rupees today, tomorrow's random variable is going to take a distribution which does not contain 50 in its support. In this case, these random variables are not said to be independent. The outcome of one random variable affected the other. It could happen in the other way also. Suppose a person who has had unlimited meals on a certain day, it's likely to enjoy it a lot that they are going to order unlimited meals on the next day also. If there are more likely to order that, then again, independence is lost, but when we say a set of random variables are independent and identically distributed, it means they also have identically the same distribution on every day as well as the outcome of one random variable does not affect the outcome of any other random variables in any meaningful way, and we can see this assumption of independent and identically distributed random variables is essential for law of large numbers to work. I'll give you a simple example where this assumption does not hold and immediately of large numbers falls apart. Suppose I'm the type of person who likes to have the same meal on every single day. Which means if you ask me, what's the amount of money I'll spend on day one, you know nothing better than the original distribution. If you ask me, what is the amount of money I'll be spending on day 50 the distribution is exactly the same, you have no additional or less information, but as soon as I spend 50 rupees on day one and have small meals, I am likely to have small meals for every single day for as long horizon as needed. Which means now my average over all the samples is always going to be 50 and it is not going to converge to the calculated expected value. Law of large numbers failed, and why? Because one of the assumptions that is required doesn't hold here, we do not have independent random variables. The same holds if we do not have identically distributed random variables. However, given that your random variables are independent and identically distributed, then sample characteristics eventually represent the population characteristics. This is assured by the law of large numbers. [MUSIC]