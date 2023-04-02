Introduction to Random Variables

Hello, learners. In this video, we're going to begin learning about a new concept called random variables. So far, we have been discussing about events, occurrence and non-occurrence of events, and we're interested in the probabilities of these events. However, these concepts can be strengthened and be made way more useful by the introduction of a special class of objects we call as random variables. What is a random variable? A random variable is a functional mapping from the sample space, which is nothing but the set of possible outcomes of a random experiment. Now we are going to map each outcome to some real number. Maybe multiple outcomes map to the same real number, that is okay. However, we want every outcome to map to some real number or the other. Why does this help us? What is great about this functional mapping from the sample space to the real number space? Well, it is immediately going to give an ordering to the set of outcomes that can happen in the random experiment. But again, why is ordering interesting? One, you can talk about percentiles. Second, since we are talking about real numbers now, we can add them, subtract them, and do any numerical and mathematical operations on them. This is going to give a lot of flexibility and utility with respect to probabilistic analysis. In the context of the example that we are talking about, which is the movie streaming case, a couple of examples for random variables are as follows. One, the number of hours a certain user spends in the following week watching movies from your streaming service. Another random variable could be the number of horror movies watched by a group of users over the next week. Both these trivially take numerical values, the outcomes are themselves numbers and this can map to themselves, which could be the random variables we are interested in. Indeed, given these are random variables, we can talk about ordering them or via multiple months of data about how many horror movies are watched by a group of people. We can talk about the average number. We can add them and perform other numerical operations on them. That is going to provide us useful inferences and insights into the data. Now given the fact that we can order outcomes once we have random variables, this gives us a power to define a new class of events. Let's say X is a random variable. We can define an event that X stays less than or equal to 0. We can define an event that X stays between three and seven. We can define an event X takes a positive number. We can define an event that X takes a value of an even number. We can talk about the event that X stays between minus 100 and plus 20,000. All these are events and we can define probabilities for these events. In many cases where we practice statistics, it is important to talk about intervals and some estimates on how certain variables take values within these intervals, and talking about their probability is going to be a key necessity. In that context, random variables are going to prove to be extremely useful. In that pursuit, one of the first entities we defined with respect to random variables is something called as the cumulative distribution function. What is the cumulative distribution function? It is a function, again, from the set of reals to 0-1, and it's going to spit out a probability. What is the cumulative distribution function given a random variable X? It's the probability that the random variable X takes a value at most x. We define this as a cumulative distribution function. This corresponds to a large class of events because, for every value of little x, it's an event to say X is less than or equal to x. For each of these events, the cumulative distribution function gives a probability. Now what properties should cumulative distribution function have? We can talk about sub-events and super-events. For example, consider the following two events. X less than or equal to three and x less than or equal to four. Are these events mutually exclusive? They are not. Because in some case, X takes a value equal to 2, then both these events are happening simultaneously. These are not mutually exclusive events. Are these independent events? Again, no. Because if you know that X is equal to 2, then as soon as I tell you the first event, X less than or equal to 3 has happened, you immediately know that the second event has happened. They don't seem to be independent as well, but there seems to be some structure between these events. In fact, we can say the first event as a sub-event of the second event. X less than or equal to 3 is a subset of X less than or equal to 4. This means, we write A as a subset of B or A as a sub-event of B. If we can say that, if we know that event A has happened, we immediately know that event B also has happened. Maybe even B could have happened and A might not have happened. That is okay, but we say these events are sub-events if A occurrence immediately implies the occurrence of B. When we have sub-events, then one of the conditions is that the probability of A should always be less than or equal to the probability of B. When we're talking about B, we are not only allowing all the possibilities of A, but some more. That translates into the probability of A being smaller than probability of B. Alternatively, probability of B is at least as large as the probability of A. With this in mind, we are going to define a few properties of the cumulative distribution function. The first property is the cumulative distribution function should be a non-decreasing function. Why is this the case? Because we are talking about probability X less than or equal to x. If I'm talking about probability X less than or equal to 3, this should definitely be larger than probability X less than or equal to 1. Correct? Which means, as a function of x, the cumulative distribution function necessarily has to be a non-decreasing function. We can also talk about two other limits for cumulative distribution function. Which means, as x becomes closer and closer to negative infinity, the cumulative distribution function has to take a value closer and closer to zero. The limit extends to minus infinity, F_x of x is equal to 0. This means that probability X less than a very small number, for a sufficiently small number, has to be zero, which means it has to take some value. Finally, as x tends to positive infinity, as the number gets larger and larger, the cumulative distribution function better stop at the value 1 because it is, at the end of the day, a probability and it can never take a value larger than 1, but it cannot stay strictly smaller than 1 as well because we want some value in the real line to be taking all of these. So that you are seeing is a plot of a cumulative distribution function. You can clearly see as we go towards zero, smaller and smaller numbers, the cumulative distribution function is taking a value closer and closer to zero, probably asymptotically. As x, which is plotted in the x-axis, becomes larger and larger, you can see that the cumulative distribution function value tends closer and closer to one. You can also see that the function is remaining non-decreasing throughout the entire region where it is defined. Let us assume this plot of the cumulative distribution function corresponds to the number of viewers among a select group of 250 viewers who have watched the horror movie or who will watch a horror movie in the coming week. Consider this point marked in black. What does this say? The cumulative distribution function value at X equal to 100 is somewhere around 0.25. This tells us that there is a probability of about 0.25 that fewer than 100 people would have watched a horror movie or will watch a horror movie in the coming week. Consider this next point shown in black now. This tells us that there is more than 80% chance that only fewer than 150 people will watch a horror movie. This also tells another side of the story due to the result we discussed earlier. What is the probability that more than 150 people would have watched or will watch a horror movie in the coming week? It immediately tells you the probability is a little less than 0.2. That is less than 20% chance that more than 150 people would have watched a horror movie or will watch a horror movie in the coming week. Similarly, there is about 75% probability that more than 100 people will watch a horror movie in the coming week. In this manner, the cumulative distribution function is completely an information-rich entity, and it gives you pretty much all the required details one has to know about a random variable.