Mean

video-placeholder
Loading...
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Pre-MBA Statistics
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Probability And Statistics, Data Science, Data Analysis, General Statistics

From the lesson

Types of Data

Week 1: Introduction2:06
Introduction to Numerical Data1:20
Mean4:31
Median4:13
Measures of Variability3:22
Percentile2:42
Categorical: Cardinal Data7:07
Categorical: Ordinal Data3:55
Nominal Data3:23
Visualizing Numerical Data4:49
Visualizing Categorical Data7:27
Week 1: Summary1:28

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Sriram Sankaranarayanan

    Assistant Professor

  • Placeholder

    Diptesh Ghosh

    Professor

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder