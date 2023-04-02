One Sample Test for Means When the Population Standard Deviation Is Known

[MUSIC] In this video, we look at the mechanics of performing hypothesis tests. We begin with the procedure for testing whether the mean of a population equals hypothesized value, and we look at the case where the population standard deviation is known. The procedure for testing means is the following: first, we create a null hypothesis and an alternate hypothesis of what the population mean. Then we decide to use a sample mean as an estimator for the population mean, and choose a significance level. After that, we draw a random sample from the population and obtain an estimate of the sample mean based on the sample that we drew. Finally, based on the estimate, we decide to reject or not reject our null hypothesis at the significance level that we chose in step two. Let us use an example to illustrate the process. We will use the example of machining a part with a particular design diameter. Suppose you make a part with a design diameter of 10 mm plus minus 0.1 mm. You took a random sample of 30 parts and discovered that the average diameter of the parts was 9.97 mm with a standard deviation of 0.05 mm. You want to check if your machining setup is all right. Let us now operationalize the steps that we had talked about. Here is the process that we just saw. The null and the alternate hypothesis are obvious from the problem statement. The null hypothesis is that the population mean is 10mm, and the alternate hypothesis is that the population mean is not 10mm. Next, let us assume that we want the significance level to be alpha equals 0.05. From the sample that we drew, we know that the mean of the sample of 30 parts was 9.97 mm. Now we have to check the hypothesis at alpha equals 0.05. How do we do that? There are two approaches to run the test, the critical value approach, and the p-value approach. Let's first see the critical value approach. Since the design dimension was 10 mm plus minus 0.1 mm, we can take the 0.1 mm as equal to three times sigma where sigma is the population standard deviation. So sigma equals 0.033 mm. Now, this is what we mean when we say that the population standard deviation is known. Given that the population standard deviation is 0.033 mm, and the sample size is 30, we can calculate the standard error of the sampling distribution of the sample mean. That standard error value comes out to be 0.006mm. So the sampling distribution of the sample mean looks like this. Now, our alternate hypothesis is that the population mean is not 10 mm. So we have to perform a two tail test. Since alpha is 0.05, the regions of rejection on both sides of the hypothesized mean are such that the probability of the sample mean lying in each of those regions is 0.025. Hence, the regions of rejection look like this. Recall that in a normal distribution, the region outside the interval between mean minus 1.96 standard deviation, and mean plus 1.96 standard division contains 5% of the total probability. So the boundaries of the regions of rejection are 1.96 times 0.006 mm. That is 0.012 mm on both sides of the hypothesized population mean. This means that our region of acceptance is the interval between 9.988 to 10.012mm. Now, a sample mean is 9.97mm. It clearly lies in the region of rejection to the left. So we reject the null hypothesis at alpha equals 0.05. This means that at that significance level of 0.05, we conclude based on the sample drawn that the average diameter of the parts being produced is significantly different from 10mm, and the machining parameters need to be looked into. Now, this approach is called the critical value approach. We call this a critical value approach because in this approach, we determine critical values that separate the regions of acceptance and rejection. Now let's take a look at our second approach. The idea behind the p-value approach is as follows. You have a population mean suggested by the null hypothesis, and you have obtained a sample mean based on your data. The p-value approach asked the question, what is the probability that the distance between the sample mean that you have found, and the hypothesized population mean, could be the distance that you observe or worse? This distance is always towards the region of rejection. So in a two-tail test, the distance would be both to the left and to the right of the hypothesized mean. This probability p is the probability that the sample mean that you have, could have come from the population with a mean equal to the hypothesized mean. So if this probability is less than the significance level alpha, then the null hypothesis is rejected. If it is not, then we cannot reject the null hypothesis. So now let's try this method out on an example. In our example, the population means suggested by the null hypothesis is 10 mm. The sample mean that we have obtained is 9.97 mm. This is 0.03 mm away from the hypothesized population mean. So if the null hypothesis is true, then the sampling distribution of the sample mean is centered at 10 mm and has a standard error of 0.006. The probability that the distance between the sample mean and the hypothesized population mean could be 0.03 mm or worse in either direction is 5.74 into 10 to power of -7. A vanishingly small value. This is clear from the diagram. The sampling distribution has a standard error of 0.006 mm, and we are asking the probability that the sample mean would be 0.03 mm. That is five standard errors away from the hypothesized mean. Since this probability p is less than alpha of 0.05, we reject the null hypothesis. So this is how we perform a two-tail tests for means. We can also do one tail case with both these methods. This is what we will see next. Let us modify our example a little bit. The premise remains the same. You manufacture parts with design diameter of 10 mm plus minus 0.1 mm. You took a random sample of 30 parts and discovered that the average diameter of these parts was 9.97 mm with a standard deviation of 0.05 mm. But now you want to test if the average diameter of the parts being manufactured is less than 10. Clearly, this requires a one tail test. The null hypothesis says that the population mean is 10 mm or more, and the alternate hypothesis says that the population mean is less than 10 mm. The sampling distribution is a normal distribution and the standard error remains 0.006 as it was in the original example. The region of rejection is entirely to the left and the probability of being in the region of rejection is 0.05. Recall that the total probability to the left of mean -1.645 times the standard deviation in a normal distribution is 0.05. And so the boundary of the region of rejection is 9.99 mm. The sample mean is 9.97 mm. It definitely lies in the region of rejection, and so we reject the null hypothesis and say that the average diameter of the parts being manufactured is significantly less than 10. This was a critical value approach. Now let us see how we can use the p-value approach to solve this problem. Recall that in the p-value approach, we have a population mean suggested by the null hypothesis and a sample mean from your data. In this situation, the hypothesized population mean is 10 mm and the sample mean is 9.97 mm which is 0.3 mm less than the hypothesized population mean. We also know that the sampling distribution is normal, and the standard error was 0.006. What is the probability that the sample mean will be 0.03 mm less than a hypothesized mean or smaller, if the sampling distribution has a standard error of 0.006? This probability is 2.87 into 10 to the power minus 7, which is again very close to 0. It is much smaller than the significance level alpha, and so we reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the average diameter of the parts produced is significantly less than 10 mm. So in this video, we have learned to perform hypothesis tests for means when the population standard deviation is known. We learned to perform two-tail tests as well as one-tail test. We looked at two approaches to do these tests. The critical value approach, and the p-value approach. [MUSIC]