One Sample Test for Proportions

In this video, we'll look at the mechanics of performing hypothesis tests to check whether a population proportion equals a hypothesized value. We start with the standard hypothesis testing procedure, but tailored to testing for proportions. In the first step, we create a null hypothesis and an alternate hypothesis about the population proportion. In the second step, we decide to use the sample proportion as an estimator for the population proportion, and we also choose a significance level for our test. In the third step, we draw a random sample from the population and obtain an estimate of the sample proportion based on the sample that we drew. In the final step, we decide to reject or not reject our null hypothesis at the significance level that we chose in step 2. Let us now operationalize this procedure with an example. Suppose you do a study to measure the user acceptance for a new product that you plan to launch. 35 out of 60 people who you interview say that they liked the product. Based on this, can you conclude that more than 50% of the population would like your product? Let us take a look at the steps in this hypothesis testing procedure. It is clear from the question that the null hypothesis is that the population proportion is equal to 0.5, and the alternate hypothesis is that it is more than 0.5. We will use the sample proportion is an unbiased estimator of the population proportion. Let us choose the significance level as 0.05. From the study, we know that the sample proportion is 35 out of 60, that is 0.583. Based on the estimate, we decide to reject or not reject our null hypothesis at significance level Alpha equals 0.05. Now how do we perform the test? We first observe that the sampling distribution for proportions is a normal distribution. A standard error is the square root of p times 1 minus p over n, where p is the sample proportion and n is the sample size. For our sample, the standard error is 0.0636. The region of rejection is to the right. The distance between the boundary of the region and the hypothesized mean is 1.645 times the standard error, which evaluates to 0.105. The region of rejection is the sample proportion p is greater than 0.5 plus 0.105, that is, the sample proportion is greater than 0.605. The sample proportion that we have is 0.583 which is not in the region of rejection. We cannot reject the null hypothesis. Which means that based on the study, we cannot say that more than 50% of the population will like the product when our significance level is 0.05. This was the critical value approach. Now, let's take a look at the p-value approach to solve the same problem. If we believe the null hypothesis, the sampling distribution is normal, has a mean of 0.5 and a standard error of 0.0636. The sample proportion is 0.583, that is 0.083 more than the hypothesized population proportion. Given the distribution, the probability that the sample proportion will be at least 0.083 more than the population proportion is 0.0959. Since p is greater than the significance level of 0.05, we cannot reject the null hypothesis, and we conclude that based on the sample that we have, the percentage of population who like your product is not significantly larger than 50%. Now this was a one-tail test. Let us now see how we can do a two-tailed tests for proportions. We'll use the same setup as the earlier example, but modify the question. Here we will ask whether 50% of the population like our product. As you see, most of the steps in the hypothesis test remain unchanged. Only the alternate hypothesis in step 1 changes to the population proportion Pi is not equal to 0.5. This changes the taste in step 4 from a one-tail test to a two-tail test. How do we perform this test? Note that the sampling distribution for proportions is normal. For our sample the standard error is 0.0636. The regions of rejection in the two-tail tests are at both tails, and the distance between the boundary of those regions, and the hypothesized mean is 1.96 times the standard error, which evaluates to 0.125. The regions of rejection are the sample proportion is less than 0.375 and the sample proportion is greater than 0.625. Now the sample mean is 0.583, which is not in any of the regions of rejection. We cannot reject the null hypothesis, that is, based on the study, we cannot say that the percentage of population who like the product is significantly different from 50% at a significance level of 0.05. Let us finally look at a p-value approach to solve this problem. If we believe the null hypothesis, the sampling distribution is normal, has a mean of 0.5 and a standard error of 0.0636. The sample proportion is 0.583, that is 0.083 more than the hypothesized population proportion. Given this distribution, the probability that the sample proportion will be at a distance of at least 0.083 away from the hypothesized population proportion in the direction of regions of rejection is 0.1918. This probability includes the situations when the sample proportion is more than the hypothesized population proportion, and when the sample proportion is less than it. Since this probability p is greater than the significance level of 0.05, we cannot reject the null hypothesis, and here also, we conclude that the percentage of the population who like your product is not significantly different from 50%. In this video, we have seen how to conduct a one sample test for proportions. We have seen two approaches to perform this test. In the first approach called the critical value approach, we clearly define the region or regions of rejection. If the sample proportion lies outside the regions of rejection, we cannot reject the null hypothesis. In the second approach called the p-value approach, we find the probability that the sample proportion is as far away from the population proportion as it is and in the direction of the region of rejection. If this probability is less than the significance level, we can reject the null hypothesis.