Let us try to solve a problem using the techniques that we will learn now. As an example, let us look at the probabilities with which students speak various languages within IIM Ahmedabad. Let us say, we know that a student in IIM Ahmedabad knows Hindi with a probability 0.9. Let us also say a student in IIM Ahmedabad knows Tamil with a probability 0.1. Let us also say, that a person can speak both Hindi and Tamil with a probability 0.08. And the question is, what is the probability this person knows neither Hindi nor Tamil? Can we say this is 0.92, because the probability that somebody speaks both Hindi and Tamil is 0.08? The answer is no, if you think about it, we already have said that there is a 0.9 probability, somebody knows Hindi. And if we say there is probability 0.92 that somebody neither knows Hindi nor Tamil, that doesn't seem to make sense. Let us try now to formally represent these categories as events. Let us now move to the writing board, to think about this formally, let us call the event that a student knows Hindi by the letter H and let us call the event that a student knows Tamil with the letter T. So, we have probability of H is equal to 0.9 and probability of T is equal to 0.1. Now, a student knowing both Hindi and Tamil simultaneously will be the event H intersection T. We call it intersection because the event H as well as the event T has happened. So, we can say, probability H intersection T is equal to 0.08. When we are thinking about the probability that a person knows neither Hindi nor Tamil, let us try to see what is the event we are talking about. Let us also try to analyze why was the probability 1-0.08 =0.92, a wrong answer for this question? While it is intuitively clear, let us try to formalize these arguments. So, when can we subtract this? So, we have one of the probability axioms that says, that if A and B are mutually exclusive events, then probability A union B is equal to probability A plus probability B. And we also know that the probability of the sample set is equal to one. Which means probability H intersection T, plus probability H intersection T, the whole compliment should be equal to one. This is because either H intersection T happens or H intersection T does not happen. And these are mutually exclusive events and that's why we can add the probability and together they give the sample space. That's why we can set the right hand side equal to one. But is the question here about probability H intersection T compliment? We say it is not, the question asks about a probability that a person knows, neither Hindi nor Tamil. Which means the compliment of this event is the person knows at least one of these two languages, Hindi and Tamil. In other words, the question asks for probability H union T, the whole compliment. Because if you think about H union T, which is probability that a person knows at least one of the two languages and the event mentioned in the question. The probability that a person knows neither of these two languages, these are mutually exclusive and together they span the entire sample space. So, these form a partition, however, probability H intersection T compliment, and H union T do not form a partition. All right, so probability H union T compliment is going to be equal to one minus probability H union T. But what is probability H union T going to be? This, we already know is probability H plus probability T minus probability H intersection T. We need to consider this version because knowing Hindi and Tamil are not mutually exclusive events. It is possible for somebody to know both the languages simultaneously. That's why we need the last term which is subtracting the probability of H intersection T. Now, if we put in the numbers, this is equal to 0.9 plus 0.1 minus 0.08, which is 0.92. And now we know probability H union T compliment is equal to 1 - 0.92, which is equal to 0.08. Which means there is an 8% chance that a person neither knows Hindi nor Tamil. In other words, as some of the numbers given in this question, the probability that somebody knows both the languages and the probability that somebody knows neither of the two languages turns out to be the same. But that has just to do the numbers chosen for this example. For different numbers, this could turn out to be very different. While this example could be textbook-ish, you could think of this to be very useful. For example, going back to the retail example that we have been working on, we can talk about the probability a user likes thriller movies, probability a user like romantic movies, and probability that they like both of them, then we can talk about what's the probability that they like at least one of them? They like neither of these journals, etc., etc., which could be useful in decision-making eventually. [MUSIC]