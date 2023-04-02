[MUSIC] Now, we'll begin with solving a problem that involves concepts that we have already covered including random variables, cumulative distribution functions, and conditional probabilities. We will also use a bit of mutually exclusive events on the properties of partitions. Let us assume redwood trees which are known to grow tall have a random variable associated with the heights they reach. Clearly, this is a continuous random variable. And let us say we are measuring the height in meters and appropriate cumulative distribution function for this random variable is given as shown in the screen right now. It's not uncommon for cumulative distribution function to be given in pieces as follows. So given this information, let's try to evaluate a few probabilities and also a few conditional probabilities. The ultimate questions that we have are two: suppose you know that the tree is at least 75 meters tall, what is the probability that this tree is also 80 meters tall? This is the first question, and suppose you know that the tree is at most 75 meter tall, what is the probability that the tree is at least 50 meters tall? Let's try to evaluate this using Excel. The first thing we are asked to evaluate is probability X greater than, or equal to 80 given X is greater than, or equal to 75. We have said that the tree has grown taller than 75 meters was the probability, it also exceeds 80 meters high. Well, we know each of these correspond to two events and we can write this as probability X greater than, or equal to 80, X greater than, or equal to 75. I'm using the comma as a proxy for the intersection symbol, divided by probability X greater than, or equal to 75 from our definition of conditional probability. Well, let's look at the event in the numerator, probability that X is greater than 80 as well as probability X is greater than 75. Well, again, the first event is a sub event of the second event, which means if we know that the tree is greater than 80 meters tall, then we know for sure that it's greater than 75 meters tall. So, the probability in the numerator simplifies to probability X greater than, or equal to 80. And let us keep the probability in the denominator probability X greater than or equal to 75. Let us now try to evaluate both these individual probabilities so that we can then take the ratio, what is probability X greater than or equal to 80. Well, we know this from our understanding of partitions, this is going to be 1- probability X is less than 80. Well, in case of continuous probability distributions, we have already discussed the probability, the random variable takes any single value zero. So, we can assume this is exactly equal to one minus probability X less than, or equal to 80, but what is probability X less than or equal to 80? This is nothing but the cumulative density function mentioned here evaluated at X= 80. Let us try to evaluate this probability. This is 1- probability X less than or equal to 80 is going to be 0.335, divided by 50 multiplied by 80 - 50 + 0.625 as needed, which turns out to be 0.174. This is the probability that the tree will grow for a height greater than 80 meters. On a similar spirit, let's also try to evaluate probability X is greater than or equal to 75. Since 75 also occurs in the same piece as this, we can basically copy our formula and replace 80 by 75. Well, that's the probability that the tree grows to a height greater than 75 meters, and well, we have already established that the required conditional probability is nothing but the ratio of these two numbers. So, we can say probability X greater than or equal to 80, given X greater than or equal to 75 is nothing but the ratio of these two numbers. Which means we are saying that there is about an 84% probability That the redwood tree will exceed a height of 80 meters given that we know that it has already exceeded a height of 75 meters. In fact, this is a behavior that's observed in the life of many machine parts. If there is a fault, then it generally is realized immediately and the machine part could have a very small life, but given that the machine part lives for a given period of time, then it is also likely that the machine part lasts even longer. Now, let us look at the second part of our example. In the second part of our example, we are asked to assess what is the probability that the tree is at least 50 meters tall if it is known that the tree is at most 75 meters tall? Here, we know that the tree did not grow taller than 75 meters. Given this information, we want to see what's the probability that the tree exceeded a height of 50 meters. In this case, problem number two, we are asked probability X is greater than or equal to 50 given that X is less than or equal to 75. Again, let's try to evaluate what this conditional probability is. We want probability X greater than, or equal to 50 and X less than or equal to 75 in the numerator divided by probability X less than or equal to 75 in the denominator. Well, what's the event in the numerator? We want X to be greater than 50 but less than 75 which can be represented more compactly as 50 less than or equal to X less than or equal to 75. Given, divided by probability X less than or equal to 75. We already know probability X less than or equal to 25 is going to be 1- probability X greater than or equal to 75, but what about the first probability? The probability in the numerator? Let's try to evaluate probability 50, less than or equal to X less than or equal to 75, for this. Imagine a number line. So you have 50 here, you have 75 here. And we are talking about probability X lies within this interval. Well, what do we know, we have the cumulative distribution function, which says, what's the probability X lies less than, or equal to 75, and we also know what is the probability X lies less than, or equal to 50. Well, this is probably X less than, or equal to 50. This is X less than, or equal to 75. We can see probability, the X less than or equal to 50 event and the event which we are interested in, which is excess in the interval between 50 and 75. These are mutually exclusive events, which means we can add the probability of both these events to get the probability of the event X less than, or equal to 75 but X less than, or equal to 75 is computable. This is going to be 1 minus 0.2075, X less than, or equal to 50 can again be computed by plugging the formula that is given to us, and if we subtract them, we should get the required probability, which is probability X lies between 50 and 75. Well, let us take these steps one by one. So, probability X is less than or equal to 75, this is equal to 1 - 0.2075. Probability X greater than, or equal to 75. What about probability X less than, or equal to 50? Well, again, it falls in this piece. So, we can say this is equal to 0.3 divided by 50 times 50 - 50 + 0.65. That we can write probably the X takes a value less than 50 as exactly this, which turns out to be 0.625. Now, as we talked before, X less than, or equal to 50 union, which I am representing by this letter U, 50 less than, or equal to X less than or equal to 75. Now, if we consider the two events, X less than, or equal to 50 union X is between 50 and 75. This gives us the event X less than, or equal to 75, and we also know these two events whose union is considered are mutually exclusive events. Thus, we can write probability 50 less than, or equal to X less than, or equal to 75 is nothing but probability X less than, or equal to 75 - probability X less than, or equal to 50. We know probability X less than, or equal to 75 and probability X less or equal to 50. So, we get the required probability which is used in the numerator of the expression of interest, and the probability used in the denominator is already available. So thus, we can write the required conditional probability that probability X greater than 50 given that X is less than or equal to 75 is nothing but 0.1675 divided by 0.7925. Which means we are saying that there is about 21% chance that the tree grows over a height of 50 meters. Given that we know that the tree has a height of at most 75 meters. Again, this reinforces the effect that we had talked before that in many cases, Products, if there are defective, it's known early in the stage, which means if the tree is not likely to grow tall, probably it would have got stunted at a much lesser height.