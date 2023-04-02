Hello, learners. In this week, we are going to learn how the concept of probability or chance can be formally stated in a mathematical language. This is essential to further learn about how data behaves, how data can be analysed, how inferences can be drawn out of data. This is going to be a fundamental theoretical step towards understanding and using statistics. To define this concept called probability, which is a formal way of saying chance, we're going to define something called as a random experiment. A random experiment is just an action that doesn't have a predetermined outcome, for example, if you are running a video streaming service and you are analysing a certain user, then a random experiment could be a question of the form; what is the movie that this person is going to watch next? You do not know an exact answer. However, you have a faint idea of the set of possible options, what might be more likely, what might be less likely, etc. We are going to formalize each of these statements, what exactly do we mean by more likely events? What exactly is meant by less likely events? But a random experiment is just an experiment without any predetermined outcome. The most common example used for this is a coin toss. Suppose I'm going to toss a coin, you have no idea if I'm going to get a heads or tail. Similarly, if I roll a dice, you have no idea whether I'm going to get a number 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6, and these kind of actions are called random experiments and most probabilistic analysis are done on random experiments. Generally, a random experiment is done when we have no idea what is going to be the result of this experiment. In many cases, it is possible to exhaustively enumerate the possible results of the experiment. Each of those results is referred to as an outcome of an experiment. For example, in the random experiment of rolling a dice, one of the outcomes is dice shows number 3. Another outcome is the dice shows number 6. Similarly, going back to our example of what is the movie that the user is going to watch next, an outcome could be The Matrix, a movie, the outcome could be The Prestige, another movie. So, each of these possible results of a random experiment is said to be an outcome and these outcomes may not always be a discrete number. For example, I can ask a question, how long should I walk along this road till I see the first flamingo? Well, it may not be one kilometer or two kilometers. The answer could be 1.5 kilometers or for that matter, 1.25 kilometers or any number in between these, except we have a continuum of possible outcomes and each of those is referred to as an outcome of the random experiment. Next, we're going to define sample space. The sample space is nothing but the set of all possible outcomes. For example, if I'm running a streaming service and I'm asking the question, what is the movie this person is going to watch next? The sample space is the set of all movies that I offer in my streaming service. Or if I'm talking about how long should I walk before I see the flamingo then the sample space is every number from zero to infinity because maybe I walk all the way to infinity but still never see a flamingo or in the case of rolling a dice, the sample space refers to the outcome 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. The set of all possible outcomes that is referred to as the sample space.