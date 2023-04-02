Relations Between Events

[MUSIC] Now, we are going to talk about another important concept called as mutually exclusive events. We have already defined that an event is nothing but a subset of the sample space, which means it groups a few outcomes together and allows us to answer questions like whether an event occurred or did not occur. Mutually exclusive events for the first time connects two different events in a very specific way. We are going to call two different events as mutually exclusive, if we know that one event occurred, it automatically implies that another event did not occur. These are also called as disjoint events. If you are thinking about events as subsets of the sample space, then mutually exclusive events are nothing but disjoint subsets, which means they do not have any overlap, or, in other words, there are no outcomes which belong to both the events. Such pairs of events or such groups of events are called as mutually exclusive events. In the context of the running example we have been using about movie streaming, the event that the user watches a Hollywood movie and the event the user watches a Bollywood movie which is a Hindi movie, these can be considered as mutually exclusive events because we know that if a movie is a Hollywood movie, then it is not from the Bollywood, and if a movie is from the Bollywood movie, it is not from the Hollywood. Also be careful that it is possible that the next movie the user watches is neither a Bollywood movie nor a Hollywood movie. For example, the user might be watching a movie from China or from Korea, but that is okay. When we are talking about mutually exclusive events, we are only stopping the two events or the set of events from happening simultaneously. We are not necessarily barring both of them from not occurring, it could happen that both the events are not occurring at the same time. Finally, let me give a non-example, an example of a pair of events that are not mutually exclusive. Going back to the same running example, the event that the next movie is the user watches is a thriller and the event, the next movie the user watches is a Hollywood movie are not mutually exclusive. Because it is likely that the same movie is both a Hollywood movie and a thriller. There is a clear overlap. If you look at the set of movies that are Hollywood movies and the set of movies that are thrillers, there could be an overlap, but there is one more caveat here, we also make an assumption that the streaming service has at least one movie, which is from Hollywood and is also a thriller. If the streaming service does not have any such movie, then these indeed are mutually exclusive events. Sometimes we have to deal with a group of events such that we know at least one of those many events is guaranteed to happen. Maybe more than one could happen, but one is guaranteed to happen. In such cases, we are going to call the group of events as collectively exhaustive events. For example, if you are thinking about the set up for all human beings as sample space, then I can consider a few sets, a few events. The human being is a citizen of a country in Asia. The human being is the first event. The human being is a citizen of a country in Africa, the second event. Similarly, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Oceania. I can consider every continent thus and say each of these as an event. And maybe I can even add a new additional event, the human beings who do not have any citizenship at all if need be. Now, if I pick any human being, I know at least one of these events is guaranteed to occur, but maybe many events could occur. For example, the same person can have citizenship from the US and the UK, which means the event that the person has a citizenship in a European country, as well as the event that this person has a citizenship in an American country are both likely to happen, but that cannot be guaranteed, but what can be guaranteed is at least one of these collectively many events is guaranteed to happen. In that case, we call the group of events as collectively exhaustive events. Finally, we are going to discuss about something called as partitions. Partitions are nothing but groups of events that are both mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive. Which means it is a collection of events among which we know at least one is guaranteed to happen because they are collectively exhaustive, but we know no two events are going to be happening simultaneously. Which means exactly one event is going to happen because they are mutually exclusive. In such cases, the group of events are known to be partitions. For example, if your streaming service has only Hollywood movies, Bollywood movies and movies from Europe and no other movies whatsoever, then precisely this categorization could be a partition of all the movies in the streaming service you are providing. Because any movie picked by the user next is going to fall to one of these three sets. We are going to say one of these three events has happened, and more importantly, we are going to always say exactly one of these three events has happened. A very commonly used partition is the trivial partition known as either this event happened or this event did not happen. For example, you can partition your sample space always in the following manner. E is the event where the next movie this user watched is a thriller, and E compliment is the event that the next movie this user watches is not a thriller. We know exactly one of these two will happen and we know one of this was always going to happen, and so this makes a partition. [MUSIC]