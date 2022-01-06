[MUSIC] If you are asked by your boss to do something unethical, you have choices. It may not feel like you have choices, but we often have more options than we think we do. This framework, I hope will help you respond in a way that works best for you loyalty, exit and voice. People often assume that loyalty means doing exactly what your boss tells you to do. But there might be ways you could meet your boss's request that are ethical. And if we don't stop and think about them and question that, we will never know. For example, when I discovered and reported to my boss that we were underpaying hundreds of employees, he responded, those employees will never notice, we don't have to worry about it. He believed that raising their pay would kill our business profits and by raising their pay I mean two legal rates. As the pay as it stood, did not meet the law and no amount of arguing changed his stance. I raised their pay, but I never mentioned it. Our sales increased immediately and they stayed up. They sustained their higher levels over time, ultimately leading to higher profits and he never noticed. So what does loyalty mean? Well, it could also mean that there's if there could be a long term cost to the company, loyalty could mean reporting up the chain, estimate the costs, be very sure before you go tell on your boss. I'm going to explain more about that when I discuss voice. Use the framework to devise and evaluate options that enable you to support your organization while living your values. Can you quite, can you afford it? If you take nothing away from any of this, take this little piece of advice, save money, save money every little bit will add up. You want to have enough money to support yourself for a few months because if you have to leave, you don't want to get stuck. Let's say you quit, what happens next? Not just for you if you leave, but if you leave the organization, does the unethical behavior continue? It's not a quick fix to just leave. Who are you leaving behind to do the task? We don't have clean hands simply because we walked away. If we're leaving the dirty work to someone else and then for yourself, what are you going to say in interviews about why you quit and you have connections to help you get another job quickly. So please make sure not only are you saving money, but you're building your network. Let's look at voice. Who can you speak to that might end the ethical practice. Who's in your network? Can you get allies to join you in speaking up? Sometimes we're asked to do something unethical in a vague way. I was asked to provide cash to an executive so he could bribe someone. In other words. The cash he was asking for was going to be used for bribes, but the word bribe was never used. People protect themselves with vague directions. State allowed what you hear you're being asked for or what your interpretation of their vague words or emails are first. Maybe you did misunderstand. And sometimes the other person when faced with an obvious illegality or unethical IT e of their requests are going to backtrack. They'll go, no, no, no. What I meant was, but don't say to another person, you are unethical. That does not help focus on the actions. Don't characterize another person, get allies, get allies before attempting to exercise voice. So as I mentioned, if you want to quit, make sure you've already got your network in place. I recommend you start working to create three networks right now. Your first network is your work group. Get to know people you work with. You don't have to like them all that much to respect them, interact with them well. Get to know them. Get to know people in your company across your organization. It can be very difficult. Many many work groups are kind of insular. So I recommend you attend cross functional programs. There are often lunch and learns companies, bring in speakers, go to a lunch and learn sit next to someone you don't know say hello, get their linkedin information, connect with them. Some organizations have quality circles. Many run events. Some organizations have sports teams or drama clubs and other clubs and organizations join, join. Even if you're very introverted and not comfortable. You don't have to go to every event. You don't have to go for the whole time. But get yourself there once or twice, get to know at least one or two people and get their information, connect with them with their emails, maybe their linkedin profiles and then create a network with people in your industry. So you can join industry associations, you might have professors from the past that you still connect with attend conferences, read journals. If you read a journal article, somebody wrote in your association journal or somebody gave a presentation at an industry conference right to them, write a quick note that said, Hey, I read with interest, your article on such and such. Maybe ask a question. Can ask if they'll connect with you on linkedin within your organization though, you should have a set of allies people you trust, who might be able to support you. If you're asked to do something unethical or worse illegal loyalty, exit and voice are not mutually exclusive. They're not in any order, you can do them concurrently or sequentially, although once you quit, you've quit this framework in conjunction with the decision making framework might help you think through your personal options. If your boss asks you to do something that your concern might be unethical, you don't need to blindly follow orders. Not even loyalty requires that. And in the US it's illegal to follow an illegal order, we have choices and we can practice leadership and we can best support our boss when we take the time to consider other options to achieve our organization's goals.