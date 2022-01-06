Management: Easy to Understand, Hard to Do

[MUSIC] You already know what managers do. And moreover, you have an intuitive sense of what good and bad management looks like. You have plenty of experience with leaders, bosses, supervisors to tell you what works and what doesn't, what's odd is so does everyone else. Everyone has a solid notion of the characteristics of good and bad management. It's not rocket science, and yet bad management persists. Why, what's missing? If everyone knows what good management is, why isn't everyone a good manager? Management is easy to understand, it's not so easy to do. Gallup estimates that bad management costs the US economy up to $398 billion dollars annually, yikes. Many people rise up to managerial roles because of successes as an independent individual contributor. You've been successful at work, you're smart, you're hardworking, you're dedicated to meeting the goals that lead to your organization's strategic success. That's how you got promoted to management. Now that you're a manager, your success is no longer dependent on your own hard work, you have to get other people, to work. And if you want high quality work sustained over time, your direct reports, those who report to you, must be committed to it to the work, the organization's goals and values to the customer to you. You know that to do the kind of high quality work, you do. You have to give your heart and your soul and your mind to it, but you cannot pay, the hearts, souls and mind. As the manager you can guide direct delegate, inspire, encouraged, train required, dictate, teach your employees to do what you need them to do, but their motivation must be internal. You cannot make someone committed, no amount of money will buy sustained commitment, to superior performance. Therefore, your job as the manager is to set the conditions that enable and facilitate the internal motivation your direct reports already have, to shine through, when things are going well and when things get tough. On top of all that managers also manage processes, plans, resources. Usually managers have subject matter expertise and involvement. A lot goes in in a manager's day and many of us never intended to manage. Doctors discover they have to manage their staff, they make hiring and firing decisions, and they work on creating a culture in their office. Computer scientists have to ensure their team accurately translates customer needs into product specs, and gain cooperation across departments to get their programs into people's hands. Production line employees who rise to supervisory rank now have to manage those people who were their former teammates, their friends. Now they have to enforce discipline, make quota, and ensure their direct reports are meeting quality metrics. Engineers who used to spend all their time designing new technologies, find they have to manage projects, overseeing dozens of people. Influencing others over whom they have no formal authority, but without whom the project won't be completed, and being responsible for stewardship over a budget. Teachers become principals, store clerks become department managers, drivers become team leads, managers are people like you and me who get up every day committed to whatever we're doing. And to the people who report to us, we may not have intended to become managers, but here we are. And most people, who end up in management will never take this or any other course in management. Because they think that the why and the how of management are obvious. When they inevitably struggle, they assume they have the wrong employees. Watch the next video to find out why good managers matter.