Johns Hopkins University
Principles of Management
Johns Hopkins University

4.8 (53 ratings)

9.4K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Coaching, strategy, Leadership And Management, Business Communication, Team Management

Reviews

  • 5 stars
    84.90%
  • 4 stars
    11.32%
  • 3 stars
    3.77%

DH

Apr 4, 2022

I feel much better prepared to deal with uncomfortable issues. Thank you for your wisdom, experience and personable presentation.

JS

Aug 31, 2022

This was a very informatiive class. The instructor was very easy to listen to and kept me wanting to listen to more.

From the lesson

Introduction to Management: Communicating with Direct Reports & Teams

In this module, you will be introduced to the skills and tools needed to create and launch teams and communicate clearly and professionally with direct reports, peers, and those above you on the organizational chart.

Affective & Task Conflict5:32
Conflict Positions4:53
How to Choose a Productive Conflict Response5:49
Leading During Group Conflicts5:29
Assertive Speaking5:26
Not So Funny4:38
The I-Message: What It Is and What It Is Not7:56
The I-Message: Common Errors & Questions7:57
De-escalation5:57
The Fact Is …7:39

Taught By

    Illysa Izenberg

    Senior Lecturer

