The Skills Required to Coach

Johns Hopkins University
Principles of Management
Johns Hopkins University

4.8 (53 ratings)

9.4K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Coaching, strategy, Leadership And Management, Business Communication, Team Management

Reviews

  5 stars
    84.90%
  4 stars
    11.32%
  3 stars
    3.77%

DH

Apr 4, 2022

I feel much better prepared to deal with uncomfortable issues. Thank you for your wisdom, experience and personable presentation.

JS

Aug 31, 2022

This was a very informatiive class. The instructor was very easy to listen to and kept me wanting to listen to more.

From the lesson

Coaching Direct Reports & Teams and Influencing Without Authority

Coaching & Influencing2:06
The Coaching Approach to Managerial Communications: What Is Coaching?7:45
Characteristics of Coaching Conversations9:37
Characteristics & Outcomes of Coaching3:57
Building Psychological Safety: Confidence4:35
Building Psychological Safety: Satisfaction & Trust5:43
Building Psychological Safety: Clarity, Influence, Appreciation4:31
The Skills Required to Coach9:11

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Illysa Izenberg

    Senior Lecturer

