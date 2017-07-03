1.3 Private Equity Clusters: Through the Fund's Life Cycle

video-placeholder
Loading...
Università Bocconi
Private Equity and Venture Capital
Università Bocconi

4.8 (6,694 ratings)

 | 

170K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Valuation (Finance), Venture Capital, Venture Capital Financing, Private Equity

Reviews

4.8 (6,694 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    80.54%
  • 4 stars
    17.06%
  • 3 stars
    1.95%
  • 2 stars
    0.19%
  • 1 star
    0.23%

WO

Jul 14, 2019

The content of the course is really helpful and touches on the very important subjects in Private Equity and Venture Capital. The delivery by the Professor Stefano Caseli is also fantastic. Thank you!

AS

Jul 3, 2017

Very good course to understand the basics. I now have a solid platform to learn more advanced topics in this field. The best aspect of the course is its structured approach of slides and information.

From the lesson

An Introduction to Private Equity and Venture Capital

1.1 What Is Private Equity and Venture Capital?7:10
1.2 Why Companies Need Private Equity and Venture Capital7:19
1.3 Private Equity Clusters: Through the Fund's Life Cycle4:24
1.4 Seed, Startup, and Early Stage Financing5:39
1.5 Expansion Financing6:59
1.6 Replacement Financing7:29
1.7 Vulture Financing6:25
1.8 Private Equity and Venture Capital: Today and Tomorrow - Interview with Fabio Sattin8:44

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Stefano Caselli

    Vice Rector for International Affairs

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder