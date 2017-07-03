2.3 Closed-End Funds in Europe: Lifetime of a Fund

Università Bocconi
Private Equity and Venture Capital
Università Bocconi

4.8 (6,694 ratings)

170K Students Enrolled

Valuation (Finance), Venture Capital, Venture Capital Financing, Private Equity

4.8 (6,694 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    80.54%
  • 4 stars
    17.06%
  • 3 stars
    1.95%
  • 2 stars
    0.19%
  • 1 star
    0.23%

WO

Jul 14, 2019

The content of the course is really helpful and touches on the very important subjects in Private Equity and Venture Capital. The delivery by the Professor Stefano Caseli is also fantastic. Thank you!

AS

Jul 3, 2017

Very good course to understand the basics. I now have a solid platform to learn more advanced topics in this field. The best aspect of the course is its structured approach of slides and information.

From the lesson

Discovering Private Equity Investors: Legal Issues and Taxation

2.1 Private Equity Investors: The Map to Investigate6:30
2.2 Closed-End Funds in Europe: An Overview6:47
2.3 Closed-End Funds in Europe: Lifetime of a Fund5:56
2.4 Management Fees and Carried Interest6:22
2.5 Investment Firms and Banks in Europe6:25
2.6 Limited Partnerships in the US7:29
2.7 The SBIC Experience in the US6:44
2.8 Funds and VCTs in the UK6:23
2.9 Taxation around the World7:53
2.10 New Solutions: SPACs, Private Debt Funds, Venture Philanthropy, and Crowd Funding6:56
2.11 Calculating Returns8:25

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Stefano Caselli

    Vice Rector for International Affairs

