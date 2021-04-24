Angie: Why I love cleaning data

Process Data from Dirty to Clean
Google

4.8 (6,079 ratings)

 | 

180K Students Enrolled

Spreadsheet, Data Cleansing, Sample Size Determination, SQL, Data Integrity

4.8 (6,079 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    84.93%
  • 4 stars
    12.22%
  • 3 stars
    2.05%
  • 2 stars
    0.41%
  • 1 star
    0.37%

VR

Apr 24, 2021

Google makes great professional certifications. All the classes so far have been fantastic but getting our hands dirty with the data was fun and challenging. Look forward to completing this series.

NO

Aug 15, 2021

A wonderful learning experience with great instructors, easy to understand illustrations and presentations, relevant quizzes to keep you engaged, and most of all aboundant resources for practice.

From the lesson

Sparkling-clean data

Every data analyst wants clean data to work with when performing an analysis. In this part of the course, you’ll learn the difference between clean and dirty data. You’ll also explore data cleaning techniques using spreadsheets and other tools.

Clean it up!2:49
Why data cleaning is important5:41
Angie: Why I love cleaning data1:21
Recognize and remedy dirty data4:53

  • Placeholder

    Google Career Certificates

