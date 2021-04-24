The importance of sample size

This is the fourth course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. In this course, you’ll continue to build your understanding of data analytics and the concepts and tools that data analysts use in their work. You’ll learn how to check and clean your data using spreadsheets and SQL as well as how to verify and report your data cleaning results. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources. Learners who complete this certificate program will be equipped to apply for introductory-level jobs as data analysts. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to do the following: - Learn how to check for data integrity. - Discover data cleaning techniques using spreadsheets. - Develop basic SQL queries for use on databases. - Apply basic SQL functions for cleaning and transforming data. - Gain an understanding of how to verify the results of cleaning data. - Explore the elements and importance of data cleaning reports.