Age & Gender Considerations

This is a course to help you write effective business emails in English. This course is unique because each module will provide tips on writing more professional emails as well as lessons to improve your overall English writing skills. Therefore, you will improve your grammar and vocabulary skills for email writing and also improve your cross cultural knowledge to make you more powerful and successful in your business communication. You will look at different email formats to analyze tone, formality levels, and various organizational styles. You will be able to improve your emails of introduction, announcements, requests and emails that apologize or revise a request. In this course you will write and revise 4–5 emails, complete several comprehension quizzes and review the emails of other participants. By the end of this course, you will be able to • Improve your overall written English skills • See differences and similarities among the different email formats • Write more effective subject lines and email text • Apply various key language to different types of emails • Correct common errors such as punctuation and capitalization • Study tone and level of formality in emails • Understand how culture affects what is appropriate in a business emails • Write powerful business emails for professional needs