Organization, Style & Editing Basics

Georgia Institute of Technology
Write Professional Emails in English
Georgia Institute of Technology

4.8 (15,293 ratings)

770K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Professional, Email Writing, Communication, Writing

Reviews

May 24, 2020

I am glad to participate in this course. I really appreciate it and thankful for the coursera team. I also thanks to the professor Mr. Landers who provides wonderful speech and explanation. Thank you.

Aug 30, 2018

I would suggest this course is the perfect place to learn about "how to write a professional email". And I appreciate and thanks Coursera team along with Georgia Tech Institute to provide this course.

Get to Know Basic Email Writing Structures

1) Understand basic professional email structures in English. 2) Identify key things to do and things to avoid. 3) Learn how to do basic editing of punctuation and capitalization.

Organization, Style & Editing Basics6:45

    Gerry Landers

    Lecturer

