Introduction: Effective project communication

This is the fourth course in the Google Project Management Certificate program. This course will delve into the execution and closing phases of the project life cycle. You will learn what aspects of a project to track and how to track them. You will also learn how to effectively manage and communicate changes, dependencies, and risks. As you explore quality management, you will learn how to measure customer satisfaction and implement continuous improvement and process improvement techniques. Next, you will examine how to prioritize data, how to use data to inform your decision-making, and how to effectively present that data. Then, you will strengthen your leadership skills as you study the stages of team development and how to manage team dynamics. After that, you will discover tools that provide effective project team communication, how to organize and facilitate meetings, and how to effectively communicate project status updates. Finally, you will examine the steps of the project closing process and how to create and share project closing documentation. Current Google project managers will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on approaches for accomplishing these tasks while showing you the best project management tools and resources for the job at hand. Learners who complete this program should be equipped to apply for introductory-level jobs as project managers. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to: - Identify what aspects of a project to track and compare different tracking methods. - Discuss how to effectively manage and communicate changes, dependencies, and risks. - Explain the key quality management concepts of quality standards, quality planning, quality assurance, and quality control. - Describe how to create continuous improvement and process improvement and how to measure customer satisfaction. - Explain the purpose of a retrospective and describe how to conduct one. - Demonstrate how to prioritize and analyze data and how to communicate a project’s data-informed story. - Identify tools that provide effective project team communication and explore best practices for communicating project status updates. - Describe the steps of the closing process for stakeholders, the project team, and project managers.