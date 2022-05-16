Techniques to help manage risks

Google
Project Execution: Running the Project
Google

4.8 (2,997 ratings)

 | 

89K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Quality Management, Strategic Thinking, Project Execution, Risk Management, Project Management

Reviews

MF

May 16, 2022

As a project manager with no formal school training, I found this to be a good mix of academic and immediately relevant material for new project managers. I'm glad I took it.

SS

May 23, 2022

I'm glad that I took this course because I could learn more about Retrospective and learn something I didn't really know about, which is the "Closing" process of a project.

From the lesson

Introduction to project execution

You will learn how the course is structured, what aspects of a project to track, and how to track them. You will also learn how to effectively manage changes, dependencies, and risks and how to communicate critical risks to stakeholders.

Why risks and changes occur6:36
Identifying and tracking dependencies4:33
Techniques to help manage risks4:25

    Google Career Certificates

