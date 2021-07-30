Determining project goals and deliverables

Google
Project Initiation: Starting a Successful Project
Google

4.8 (7,926 ratings)

 | 

200K Students Enrolled

AK

Jan 28, 2022

It was very good course I developed and learned so many skills in this course which fundamentals for Initiation of project. Like project charter, shareholders analysis, RACI charts and so much more.

KF

Jul 30, 2021

This was a pretty informative course. I did enjoy the activities they pushed me to learn new tech. good job. I only had a major technical issue with one activity, it was in week four.\n\nThank you!

From the lesson

Defining project goals, scope, and success criteria

You will learn how to define and create measurable project goals and deliverables; how to define project scope, differentiate among tasks that are in-scope and out-of-scope, and avoid scope creep; and how to define and measure a project’s success criteria.

Introduction: Defining project goals, scope, and success criteria2:06
Determining project goals and deliverables5:34
How to set SMART goals8:09
Navigating Peer/Self Reviews5:02
Introduction to OKRs6:44

