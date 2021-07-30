John: The importance of a project team

Project Initiation: Starting a Successful Project
Google

4.8 (7,926 ratings)

 | 

200K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Business Writing, Project Management, Project Charter

Reviews

AK

Jan 28, 2022

It was very good course I developed and learned so many skills in this course which fundamentals for Initiation of project. Like project charter, shareholders analysis, RACI charts and so much more.

KF

Jul 30, 2021

This was a pretty informative course. I did enjoy the activities they pushed me to learn new tech. good job. I only had a major technical issue with one activity, it was in week four.\n\nThank you!

From the lesson

Working effectively with stakeholders

You will learn how to define project roles and responsibilities, complete a stakeholder analysis, and utilize RACI charts to define and communicate project team member responsibilities.

Introduction: Working effectively with stakeholders1:31
Accessibility for project managers3:50
Choosing a project team5:24
Defining project roles6:27
John: The importance of a project team2:44

    Google Career Certificates

